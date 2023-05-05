Xiaomi Mi Band 8 vs Mi Band 7: What's new on the latest budget tracker?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Consistency is key when it comes to Xiaomi’s Mi Band lineup. Each year, the company launches a slim, affordable tracker with more than enough health and fitness features to warrant a spot on your wrist. With iterative changes, the line continues to improve steadily, and this year is no different. Find out the key differences between the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 vs the Mi Band 7.

Mi Band 8 vs Mi Band 7

Design

Mi Band 8 Xiaomi Mi Band 7

Xiaomi’s latest fitness tracker may look familiar at first glance. The device shares many of the 7’s prominent design features including a lightweight, band-style shape and the same 1.62-inch, 192 x 490-pixel, AMOLED display. Both also offer an always-on mode for keeping an eye on stats.

However, a closer look shows differences both subtle and significant. The Mi Band 8’s pill-shaped tracker measures 48 x 22.5 x 10.99mm which is slightly longer and wider, but also thinner, than the Mi Band 7 at 46.5 x 20.7 x 12.25mm. While the display sizes are identical, the 8’s screen can now reach 600 nits at peak brightness compared to the 7’s 500 nits. The new model also features a 60Hz refresh rate.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Mi Band 7

Meanwhile, more significant than its display changes, the Mi Band 8 also features a new strap. For the first time, the line drops the stretchy, silicone unibody band of its predecessors in favor of a two-piece strap that clips into either side of the pill. This look elevates the device greatly. In fact, it lends itself to a much more attractive aesthetic similar to pricier trackers like the Fitbit Inspire 3.

The Mi Band 8 drops the unibody strap of its predecessor in favor of an elevated, two-piece design.

A two-piece strap debuted on the Mi Band 7 Pro, but this is the first time we’ve seen the look on the truly budget-friendly lineup. Additionally, the Mi Band 8 can be worn off the wrist as a pendant-styled necklace or clipped to a running shoe. With more flexibility in how the device is worn, users can now track important metrics beyond the wrist.

Whether you have the traditional Mi Band 7 wristwear or the versatile Mi Band 8, both devices are best worn powered up. For that, the Mi Band 8 packs a 190mAH capacity battery, slightly larger than the Mi Band 7’s 180mAH one. The boost between the two generations is a small one compared to the 44% increase we saw between the Mi Band 6 and the 7, but that makes sense considering the 7 introduced a much larger display.

The Mi Band 8 boasts a battery life claim of 16 days with typical use and 6 days with always-on mode enabled. The 7 claims a 15-day battery life with typical use and 9 days with heavy use. During our Mi Band 7 review period, we were able to eke out closer to one week of battery life with all the band’s features enabled.

Features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

On the inside, a Mi Band 8 vs Mi Band 7 comparison highlights most of the same tracking features. With heart rate and SpO2 sensors, each provides full-day heart rate monitoring and continuous blood oxygen monitoring with low SpO2 alerts. They also both offer sleep and stress tracking, female health monitoring, and Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) metrics. These may sound like staples on every wearable, but they’re still impressive at this price. Even the Apple Watch SE 2 doesn’t feature an SpO2 sensor.

The Mi Band 8 and 7 offer many of the same health and fitness tracking tools, and neither provides an onboard GPS.

On the fitness front, both models monitor VO2 max as well as a staggeringly large range of workout modes. Technically, the Mi Band 8 passes the 7 with 150 sport modes (compared to 130), but we’re not convinced you’ll use all of them anyway. Other fitness features include monitoring advanced training metrics such as training load, training effect, and recovery stats. You won’t find as much data as that provided by other ecosystems, but these metrics are plenty helpful in improving performance.

Unfortunately, the Mi Band 8 still does not pack the onboard GPS we were hoping to see this year. Instead, both devices offer connected GPS only, so you will need to bring a phone on runs and rides either way. The Mi Band 8 does, however, offer an upgraded 6-axis motion sensor. To put it to good use, Xiaomi also added movement-based fitness courses to the Mi Fitness app.

Price and colors

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 (China, no NFC): 249 yuan (~$37)

249 yuan (~$37) Xiaomi Mi Band 7 (China, NFC): 299 yuan (~$44)

299 yuan (~$44) Xiaomi Mi Band 7 (Global): $44.18 at Amazon Xiaomi Mi Band 8 (China, no NFC): 239 yuan (~$34)

239 yuan (~$34) Xiaomi Mi Band 8 (China, NFC): 279 yuan (~$40) The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 launched in the spring of 2022, hitting global shelves on May 21, 2022. Its original retail price was about $10 higher than that of its predecessor at $60. Today, you can typically find the Mi Band 7 available from third-party retailers for below $50. That price may drop further when the 8 arrives in all regions. The Mi band 7 comes in Ivory, Orange, Green, Blue, Black, Pink, Neon Green, Neon Orange, Khaki Green, and Khaki Blue.

A global model of the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 is not yet available. However, Chinese models are similarly priced to those of the Mi Band 7 lineup. For now, existing Mi band 8 models are available in two colors: Light Gold and Bright Black. It is also not clear if there will be a global Mi Band 8 model with NFC. We haven’t heard any concrete rumors about a Pro model of the 8 either.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Bigger, brighter display • Accurate resting heart rate • Continuous SpO2 monitoring A budget band that delivers more than it's price tag might suggest A long battery life, bright always-on display, and impressive health and activity tracking smarts make this affordable tracker a great pick for anyone on a budget. Xiaomi's Mi Band 7 delivers more than 100 sport modes, plus continuous SpO2 monitoring. You can even personalize your device with tons of animated watch faces. $44.18 at Amazon Save $2.12

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Accurate health and fitness tracking • Affordable price point • Unique form factor Once again, Xiaomi delivers a well-rounded fitness tracker at an approachable price. The Xiaomi Mi Band 8 features an all-new strap design and the same vibrant touchscreen display found on the previous generation. On the wrist, as a necklace, or even attached to a running shoe, the device tracks key fitness stats and offers useful health monitoring tools to users eager to keep an eye on their wellness. It's a powerful, entry-level tracker at a great price. $37.82 at AliExpress Save $32.21

Specs

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Display

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 1.62-inch AMOLED

Always-on display mode

192 x 490 resolution

Up to 600 nit

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 1.62-inch AMOLED

Always-on display mode

192 x 490 resolution

Up to 500 nit

Sensors

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 PPG heart rate sensor

6-axis motion sensor

SpO2 sensor

Connected GPS

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 PPG heart rate sensor

3-axis accelerometer

3-axis gyroscope

SpO2 sensor

Connected GPS

Battery

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 190mAh

16-day standard battery life

6 days with AOD

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 180mAh

15-day standard battery life

9 days with heavy use



Connectivity

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Bluetooth 5.1

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Bluetooth 5.2

Water resistance

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 5ATM

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 5ATM

Charging method

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Magnetic charging

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Magnetic charging

Supported devices

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Android 6.0 or later

iOS 12.0 or later

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Android 6.0 or later

iOS 10.0 or later

Dimensions

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 48 x 22.5 x 10.99mm

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 46.5 x 20.7 x 12.25mm

Colors

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Bright Black, Light Gold

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Black, Blue, Orange, Pink, White, Dark Green, Fluorescent Orange, Fluorescent Green, Camouflage Blue, Camouflage Green



Xiaomi Mi Band 8 vs Mi Band 7: Which should you buy?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Since 2014, Xiaomi has been consistently improving its budget fitness tracker line. Last year, we felt the company knocked it out of the park. The display size, advanced training features, and accurate sensors on the Mi Band 7 earned the device an Editors Choice award.

This year, the Mi Band 8 brings back all the same features we love, plus an elevated strap design and a few more niche capabilities. It’s a fantastic device at a great price. So which should you buy?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 8 is the best pick if you don’t already own a Xiaomi Mi Band 7. The modern strap gives the tracker a refined look while also giving users more flexibility in how they wear the pill day to day. If you own a Mi Band 6, see our Mi Band 8 vs 6 comparison guide to determine whether it’s time for an upgrade.

If you already own a Mi Band 7, the decision isn’t as easy. There may not be enough newness to the latest generation to warrant shopping just yet (unless you’re eager to strap your pill to your sneaker). A more significant upgrade would be to check out the Mi Band 7 Pro ($109.99 at Amazon). This model is the only one with built-in GPS, plus a smartwatch-style display, robust fitness tracking, and decent battery life.

FAQs

Do the Mi Band 7 and 8 have GPS? Both the Mi Band 7 and 8 offer only connected GPS. For onboard GPS, shoppers should look to the Mi Band 7 Pro.

Do the Mi Band 7 and 8 have NFC? Global models of the Mi Band 7 do not have NFC. In China, there is currently an NFC and a non-NFC model of the Mi Band 8 available, however, it is unclear if both options will be available globally.

Can you use Alexa with the Mi Band 7 and 8? You cannot use Alexa with the Mi Band 7. It is not yet clear if a global Mi Band 8 model will support Alexa.

Can the Mi Band 7 and 8 answer calls? Neither the Mi Band 7 nor the Mi Band 8 can answer calls from the wrist. Both will, however, provide alerts that a call is incoming.

Comments