Xiaomi Mi Band 7 vs Smart Band 7 Pro: Which should you buy?
Xiaomi is well-versed in crafting affordable yet capable fitness trackers. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is a testament to this, but it no longer stands as the only top-level Mi Band model worth considering. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro — known globally as the Smart Band 7 Pro — is the band’s larger, smartwatch-like cousin. But what are the differences between the two, and which should you buy? We explore this in our Xiaomi Mi Band vs Smart Band 7 Pro comparison below.
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 vs Smart Band 7 Pro: Design
It’s usually tricky telling the Mi Band members apart, but there’s no such issue here. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 retains the classic fitness band design popularized by its predecessors, while the Smart Band 7 Pro really wants to be a smartwatch.
Its biggest tell is its stretched screen. Xiaomi claims the Smart Band 7 Pro is 50% larger than the Mi Band 7, and this extra screen estate works wonders for displaying the time, fitness details, and menu items. We would’ve loved to see a crown for rotating through screens and selecting items, but Xiaomi’s swipe navigation system isn’t too underappreciated at this price range.
Alternatively, the Mi Band 7 retains the bean-like screen we’ve seen on previous gen models. Although it’s a little bigger than the Mi Band 6 and only slightly smaller than the Smart Band 7 Pro in raw dimensions, the Mi Band 7’s longer aspect ratio makes it a better pick for slimmer wrists. To add some context to that difference, the Mi Band 7 is 8mm narrower than the Pro.
In terms of comfort, the Smart Band 7 Pro is more than 50% weightier than the Mi Band 7, but it still comes in at just over 20 grams. It’s not heavy at all. It also has a new band fastening mechanism that attaches to the tracker’s body like a smartwatch. The straps of the Mi Band 7 hugs a central bean that houses all the sensors and the display, much like the Mi Band 6 before it.
The Smart Band 7 Pro is a breath of fresh air for those clamoring for a more mature Mi Band. As for the Mi Band 7, it’s a classic design that Xiaomi hasn’t deviated from until now.
Features
So, are screen size and body shape the only core differences? Not quite.
Xiaomi has upped the Pro’s battery capacity to compensate for the larger display. It features a 235mAh cell versus the Mi Band 7’s 180mAh battery. Despite this upgrade, the Smart Band 7 Pro’s battery life is actually worse, coming in at just three days with heavy use. Runners note that the GPS is the biggest battery drain, leeching 10% of the capacity during an hour-long stroll during our review. The Mi Band 7 has no such problems. It endured around a week during our test with its features switched on. It doesn’t have built-in GPS, so you needn’t worry about it.
But perhaps the lack of onboard GPS is the Mi Band 7’s biggest problem. If you want to track a run, walk, or cycle, you must have your phone on your person. The Pro doesn’t have this requirement, making it a better bet for active users. In a sense, the penalties of built-in GPS are well worth it for potential Pro buyers.
This elegantly takes us to fitness and tracking features. On this front, there’s not much to differentiate the two trackers. The Smart Band 7 Pro effectively borrows the Mi Band 7’s kit entirely, from the heart rate and continuous blood oxygen tracking to the workout modes baked in. You’re also looking at more than 120 sport tracking modes, many of which you probably won’t use. The Pro also packs the advanced training metrics that debuted on the Mi Band 7. This includes aerobic and anaerobic alerts, training load, recovery time, and VO2 max calculations. But with GPS onboard, these features are more useful and make much more sense on the Pro.
Interestingly, both devices fall short in some areas. For one, sleep tracking is half-baked across the board with erratic measurements and the lack of helpful feedback to improve rest. We also don’t quite understand why some sports modes are included. You can disregard this comment if you plan to use the snowmobile or checkers mode.
What about smart features? While the Smart Band 7 Pro might seem like a smartwatch, it lacks several features you’d expect to find on one. In that sense, it’s a Mi Band 7 with a bigger screen.
There’s no NFC on global variants, so contactless payment support is missing. This is also the case with the Mi Band 7. Neither device features third-party apps, nor can you take calls or bark at a voice assistant from your wrist. Both Xiaomi devices are fitness trackers first, even if one may look a little more capable.
Price and color options
- Xiaomi Mi Band 7 (Global): £54 / €59 / ~$46
- Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: £84.99 / €99.99 / ~$80-$120
It took a while for Xiaomi to launch both the Smart Band 7 Pro and the Mi Band 7 globally, but you can now find both at retailers across most major markets.
The Smart Band 7 Pro is the pricier of the two devices owing to its larger size and slightly longer feature list. You can find it for $119 on Amazon in the US, even though the device isn’t officially available in the country.
Xiaomi’s Mi Band 7 is less than half the price. You can find one on Amazon in the US for ~$46.
As for colorways, the Smart Band 7 Pro comes in Light Gold and Graphite Gray or Pine Green and Moon Gray for leather lovers. As for the Mi Band 7, you can have it with ivory, orange, green, blue, black, pink, Neon Green, Neon Orange, Khaki Green, and Khaki Blue bands.
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 vs Smart Band 7 Pro: Specs
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
Display
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
1.62-inch AMOLED
Always-on display mode
2.5D tempered glass
192 x 490 resolution
Up to 500 nits
100+ band displays
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
1.64-inch AMOLED
Always-on display mode
2.5D tempered glass
456 x 280 resolution
Up to 500 nits
150+ watch faces
Sensors
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
PPG heart rate sensor
3-axis accelerometer sensor
3-axis gyroscope sensor
SpO2 sensor
Connected GPS
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
PPG heart rate sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
SpO2
Ambient light sensor
Built-in GPS (BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS)
Battery
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
180mAh
15-day typical battery life
9 days with heavy use
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
235mAh
12-day typical battery life
Connectivity
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
Bluetooth 5.2
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
Bluetooth 5.2 BLE
Tracking and other features
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
120 fitness modes
Continuous SpO2 tracking with low blood oxygen alerts
Sleep tracking
Breathing exercises
Stress monitoring
Female health tracking
PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence)
VO2 Max calculations
Aerobic/anaerobic training alerts
Recovery time
Training load
Idle alerts
Camera remote shutter
NFC (limited to NFC model)
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
110+ fitness modes
Continuous SpO2 tracking with low blood oxygen alerts
Sleep tracking
Breathing exercises
Stress monitoring
Female health tracking
PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence)
VO2 Max calculations
Aerobic/anaerobic training alerts
Recovery time
Training load
Idle alerts
Camera remote shutter
Water resistance
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
5ATM
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
5ATM
App compatibility
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
Mi Fitness app
Zepp Life app
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
Mi Fitness app
Charging method
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
Magnetic charging
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
Magnetic charging
Supported devices
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
Android 6.0 and above
iOS 10 and above
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
Android 6.0 and above
iOS 10 and above
Dimensions
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
46.5 x 20.7 x 12.25mm
13.5g (without strap)
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
44.7mm × 28.8mm × 11mm
20.5g (without strap)
Colors
|Xiaomi Mi Band 7
Black, Blue, Orange, Pink, White, Dark Green, Fluorescent Orange, Fluorescent Green, Camouflage Blue, Camouflage Green.
|Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
Light Gold, Graphite Gray
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 vs Smart Band 7 Pro: Which is the better buy?
Beyond the differences in body shape and battery capacity, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro and Mi Band 7 are incredibly similar devices. They offer the same breadth of fitness and smart features, and wearer comfort. However, there’s one key difference between the two; and no, it’s not the screen.
If you want a smartwatch-like fitness tracker and don’t care too much about other features, the Smart Band 7 Pro is for you. More importantly, if you’re a runner or athlete and want more phone-free use when training, the built-in GPS of the Smart Band 7 Pro makes it a much better companion. Is that addition worth spending more than double? Probably not. Especially when the heavily-discounted Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Inspire 3 exist.
As for the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, it’s still a stellar budget fitness band. It undercuts plenty of its rivals and does so without a fuss. It offers a simple, beginner health tracker experience with a modest smart feature offering that should appease most users. It might not have built-in GPS, but Xiaomi fans now have an alternative.
There are also new Mi Band models to consider. The Xiaomi Mi Band 8 and Smart Band 8 Pro are now in play, offering users a refreshed design, larger screens, and bigger batteries. Both devices are yet to be available beyond China but don’t rule either out of your buying considerations.
The Mi Band 7 is arguably the better buy in terms of raw value, but do you agree? What’s your impression of the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro? Is it a more attractive deal than the Mi Band 7? Let us know in the poll below.