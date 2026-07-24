This unique phone with a rear OLED screen could soon be available globally

Xiaomi

TL;DR Xiaomi’s upcoming 18 Pro series could finally arrive in global markets outside China.

The flagship series is expected to include a rear screen across the entire camera island, similar to the Xiaomi 17 Pro series.

Xiaomi is expected to offer the smartphone lineup with Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset or its Pro version.

If there’s one criticism I have of modern-day slab-style smartphones, it’s that they all look pretty much the same. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi challenged that notion last year with the 17 Pro lineup, which sports a secondary display on the back. While those phones were limited to the Chinese market, it’s now looking like things may be different for the upcoming Xiaomi 18 Pro series.

According to XimiTime, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series could be available in Japan, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, and nations in the European Economic Area (EEA). The US remains notably absent from this list, though the smartphone lineup’s likely availability in markets outside China is certainly encouraging.

Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship, codenamed Venice, is rumored to stick with the rear screen. However, it’s unclear whether the manufacturer will continue to offer the same 2.7-inch OLED panel — known as the “Magic Back Screen” — that covers the entire rear camera plateau (pictured below), or use an upgraded version.

Xiaomi

As leaker Kacper Skrzypek notes on X, Xiaomi has been laying the groundwork to expand the reach of its upcoming flagship beyond China for some time now. The company has reportedly included translations in the global version of the Themes app since April, specifically referencing the rear screen.

While the Xiaomi 18 Pro lineup hasn’t been announced yet, leaks suggest it will feature the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 or its Pro variant, a 200MP primary camera, and a 200MP telephoto macro sensor. The phone is also expected to feature a ~7,000mAh battery, backed by 100W fast wired charging.

This isn’t Xiaomi’s first foray into placing a screen close to the rear cameras. The manufacturer tried this with the Mi 11 Ultra back in 2021, though it was functionally quite limited due to the smaller 1.1-inch display.

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