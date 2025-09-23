The first Android flagships with 100W universal fast charging are coming

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The upcoming Xiaomi 17 series will support 100W USB PD PPS charging, a universal standard for fast charging.

Xiaomi has explicitly confirmed that users will no longer need proprietary chargers and cables for the fastest charging speeds.

The move could pressure other Android manufacturers to abandon their own proprietary fast charging solutions and adopt universal standards.

USB Power Delivery promised to be the holy grail of smartphone charging, but several Android OEMs chose to abandon the standard in favor of their own proprietary solutions for fast charging. Many Android flagships claim charging speeds as high as 100W-120W, but the fine print is that you need the proprietary charger to get those speeds. This trend could soon be a thing of the past, as a few upcoming Android flagships are confirmed to support 100W USB PD PPS charging.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the upcoming Xiaomi 17 series is fully compatible with 100W PPS charging.

The company has also explicitly confirmed that both Xiaomi and non-Xiaomi chargers can charge the Xiaomi 17 series at high speeds.

This is a big step forward for Xiaomi, and Android phones in general. Previous Xiaomi flagships like the Xiaomi 15 Pro supported 90W fast charging through Xiaomi’s proprietary HyperCharge technology. However, when used with USB PD chargers, the Xiaomi 15 Pro fell back to about 27W. So if you wanted the fastest charging speeds, you were restricted to using Xiaomi’s own charger and cable with your flagship.

Now, with the Xiaomi 17 series, users will be able to use any 100W USB PD PPS charger and a compatible cable to fast-charge their phones at the best possible speeds. The company also confirmed that the battery can be fully charged within 40 minutes.

This claim may not sound all that impressive, but you have to remember that the phones are expected to come with a substantial bump in battery size. Previous leaks suggested that the base Xiaomi 17 will sport a 7,000mAh battery with 90W charging, the Xiaomi 17 Pro will sport a 6,300mAh battery with 100W charging, and the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max will come with a 7,500mAh battery with 100W charging. Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed battery sizes yet, nor specified which model the charging estimate is for, but we’re crossing our fingers for impressive fast charging across the board.

If you’re wondering where the Xiaomi 16 series is, the company has confirmed it is skipping a generation in its branding. The Xiaomi 17 series launches in China on September 25, 2025, and some phones in the lineup should also make their way to international markets later.

Xiaomi pushing the envelope for standards-based fast charging will propel other Chinese OEMs like OPPO, vivo, and OnePlus to adopt the same, which creates more pressure on Samsung, Google, and Apple to adopt standards-based fast charging. The Galaxy S25 series, for instance, supports only 45W fast charging through USB PD PPS chargers, while the Pixel 10 series peaks at 27W (except the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which can go up to 37W with some chargers). There’s plenty of room for these popular phone lineups to get faster charging, and the right way to do it would be through USB PD PPS for the best compatibility scenario for the entire ecosystem.

