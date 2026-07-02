XGIMI's latest Google TV projector already has a brighter Pro sibling

XGIMI

TL;DR After recently announcing the MIRA 4K UST laser projector, XGIMI says a Pro variant is coming soon.

The MIRA Pro is claimed to offer a 3,000 ISO Lumens brightness, 50% higher than the standard variant.

The MIRA and the MIRA Pro are otherwise identical and get the same look, features, and Google TV interface.

Switching over from a TV to a projector has many benefits, and the expansive screen is only one of them. But one of the biggest challenges in embracing the change is the limited brightness of projectors. Brands attempt to circumvent this by relying on a laser-based light source that’s both sharper and brighter than standard projector lamps and also degrades more slowly.

XGIMI, probably one of the first names to come to mind when thinking of projectors for home usage, recently launched three new laser projectors. Of these, the MIRA ultra-short-throw projector achieves the highest brightness, at 2,000 ISO Lumens. For a $1,699 home projector, that’s a justifiable figure and should work just fine in dim and dark scenarios. Even though XGIMI also promotes the projector as working well in brighter environments, it may struggle a bit. And that’s why it will soon be launching a more powerful variant with an even brighter light source.

In line with the MIRA launch, XGIMI has revealed it will also begin selling the MIRA Pro globally in the coming months. Compared to the standard variant, the Pro offers a claimed brightness of 3,000 ISO Lumens. That should push it a bit further toward being a viable TV replacement and could fit in your living room if you like to keep the curtains open during the day.

That, unfortunately, is the sole difference between the two models — apart from the price. While the MIRA is priced at €1,699 (listed at $1,699 in the US), the MIRA Pro will be available for €1,999. We’re unsure of the exact US pricing yet.

XGIMI MIRA UST

Meanwhile, the MIRA Pro gets all the goodness of the standard model. That includes a short throw ratio of 0.175:1, letting you project onto a wall from just 20 cm away. Like the MIRA, the Pro also supports 4K resolution but can render 240 fps video at 1080p. That alone is an advantage for gamers, but XGIMI makes it even more exciting by adding variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low-latency mode (ALLM) over HDMI. Both variants get 36W speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, along with support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and Virtual:X audio formats.

These projectors also get 2GB of RAM, which should help the Google TV interface sail effortlessly. Meanwhile, the 64GB of storage still leaves room for plenty of apps.

As we mentioned above, XGIMI promises to bring the MIRA Pro in the coming months, but hasn’t specified the exact details. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates from the brand.

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