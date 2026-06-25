XGIMI's laser projector trio brings Google TV and a price tag to match

XGIMI

TL;DR After teasing new laser projectors earlier this month, XGIMI is now revealing the remaining key details, including the price.

The Elfin Flip series gets two laser projectors, one with a 1080p resolution and another with 4K.

They’re accompanied by an ultra-short-throw laser projector, MIRA, with Dolby Vision support.

Earlier this month, noted projector brand XGIMI teased three new laser projectors headed for a global launch. Today, it has revealed more details on these devices, including their prices, and opened up preorders in Europe and the US.

The launches today include the Elfin Flip Laser, Elfin Flip 4K, and MIRA UST. The first two add to the existing Elfin series of projectors, which rotate along an axis at the middle of the stand. This design allows you to tilt the projectors to a suitable angle and view them at any height you prefer, including the ceiling.

XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser and Flip 4K

As the name suggests, the Elfin Flip Laser features an RGB laser light source for better sharpness, brighter picture, and better contrast than a traditional lamp-based system, as on the older Flip Plus. However, be prepared to feel the sticker shock as compared to the previous $300 model.

The Flip Laser, however, is limited to 1080p resolution and can only play content at 60Hz. If you want better picture quality, the Flip 4K is the more suitable option. As is in the name, the Elfin Flip 4K supports 4K video playback, but can also project at 120Hz by lowering the resolution to 1080p. It also specifically benefits gamers by featuring support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM) over HDMI.

Both models also feature a 7W speaker tuned by Harman Kardon. Even though it would be far from room-filling, the mono speaker can offer decent sound for an intimate viewing.

XGIMI MIRA UST

Meanwhile, the MIRA is an ultra-short-throw (UST) laser projector with 4K output. It is claimed to offer slightly brighter output, richer colors with Dolby Vision support, and 240Hz video if you scale the resolution down to 1080p. The MIRA also features dual speakers rated at 8W each.

All the models come with 2GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Google TV. And here are the full specifications for all three new models:

Elfin Flip Laser Elfin Flip 4K MIRA Resolution

Elfin Flip Laser 1080p (Full HD)

Elfin Flip 4K 4K

MIRA 4K

Claimed brightness

Elfin Flip Laser 1600 ISO Lumens

Elfin Flip 4K 1600 ISO Lumens

MIRA 2000 ISO Lumens

Speakers

Elfin Flip Laser 7W mono, tuned by Harman Kardon

Elfin Flip 4K 7W mono, tuned by Harman Kardon

MIRA 2 x 8W

Throw ratio

Elfin Flip Laser Long throw

Elfin Flip 4K Long throw

MIRA 0.175:1 UST

OS

Elfin Flip Laser Google TV

Elfin Flip 4K Google TV

MIRA Google TV

Processor

Elfin Flip Laser MediaTek MT9660

Elfin Flip 4K MediaTek MT9660

MIRA MediaTek MT9679

RAM

Elfin Flip Laser 2GB

Elfin Flip 4K 2GB

MIRA 2GB

Storage

Elfin Flip Laser 64GB

Elfin Flip 4K 64Gb

MIRA 64GB

Image size

Elfin Flip Laser 40–200 inches

Elfin Flip 4K 40–200 inches

MIRA 80–120 inches



Pricing & availability As promised, XMIGI has today revealed the prices for the three laser projectors, and here’s what each of these costs in the US: XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser (1080p): $799 ($719 while preordering)

$799 ($719 while preordering) XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K: $999 ($899 while preordering)

$999 ($899 while preordering) XGIMI MIRA UST: $1,699 ($1,529 while preordering) You can preorder on the official website starting today through July 15, when the units start shipping. If you order during this period, you will also be eligible for freebies such as a portable outdoor screen with the Elfin series or a pair of 3D glasses with the MIRA.

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