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XGIMI's laser projector trio brings Google TV and a price tag to match
3 hours ago
- After teasing new laser projectors earlier this month, XGIMI is now revealing the remaining key details, including the price.
- The Elfin Flip series gets two laser projectors, one with a 1080p resolution and another with 4K.
- They’re accompanied by an ultra-short-throw laser projector, MIRA, with Dolby Vision support.
Earlier this month, noted projector brand XGIMI teased three new laser projectors headed for a global launch. Today, it has revealed more details on these devices, including their prices, and opened up preorders in Europe and the US.
The launches today include the Elfin Flip Laser, Elfin Flip 4K, and MIRA UST. The first two add to the existing Elfin series of projectors, which rotate along an axis at the middle of the stand. This design allows you to tilt the projectors to a suitable angle and view them at any height you prefer, including the ceiling.
As the name suggests, the Elfin Flip Laser features an RGB laser light source for better sharpness, brighter picture, and better contrast than a traditional lamp-based system, as on the older Flip Plus. However, be prepared to feel the sticker shock as compared to the previous $300 model.
The Flip Laser, however, is limited to 1080p resolution and can only play content at 60Hz. If you want better picture quality, the Flip 4K is the more suitable option. As is in the name, the Elfin Flip 4K supports 4K video playback, but can also project at 120Hz by lowering the resolution to 1080p. It also specifically benefits gamers by featuring support for variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM) over HDMI.
Both models also feature a 7W speaker tuned by Harman Kardon. Even though it would be far from room-filling, the mono speaker can offer decent sound for an intimate viewing.
Meanwhile, the MIRA is an ultra-short-throw (UST) laser projector with 4K output. It is claimed to offer slightly brighter output, richer colors with Dolby Vision support, and 240Hz video if you scale the resolution down to 1080p. The MIRA also features dual speakers rated at 8W each.
All the models come with 2GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Google TV. And here are the full specifications for all three new models:
|Elfin Flip Laser
|Elfin Flip 4K
|MIRA
Resolution
|Elfin Flip Laser
1080p (Full HD)
|Elfin Flip 4K
4K
|MIRA
4K
Claimed brightness
|Elfin Flip Laser
1600 ISO Lumens
|Elfin Flip 4K
1600 ISO Lumens
|MIRA
2000 ISO Lumens
Speakers
|Elfin Flip Laser
7W mono, tuned by Harman Kardon
|Elfin Flip 4K
7W mono, tuned by Harman Kardon
|MIRA
2 x 8W
Throw ratio
|Elfin Flip Laser
Long throw
|Elfin Flip 4K
Long throw
|MIRA
0.175:1 UST
OS
|Elfin Flip Laser
Google TV
|Elfin Flip 4K
Google TV
|MIRA
Google TV
Processor
|Elfin Flip Laser
MediaTek MT9660
|Elfin Flip 4K
MediaTek MT9660
|MIRA
MediaTek MT9679
RAM
|Elfin Flip Laser
2GB
|Elfin Flip 4K
2GB
|MIRA
2GB
Storage
|Elfin Flip Laser
64GB
|Elfin Flip 4K
64Gb
|MIRA
64GB
Image size
|Elfin Flip Laser
40–200 inches
|Elfin Flip 4K
40–200 inches
|MIRA
80–120 inches
Pricing & availability
As promised, XMIGI has today revealed the prices for the three laser projectors, and here’s what each of these costs in the US:
- XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser (1080p): $799 ($719 while preordering)
- XGIMI Elfin Flip 4K: $999 ($899 while preordering)
- XGIMI MIRA UST: $1,699 ($1,529 while preordering)
You can preorder on the official website starting today through July 15, when the units start shipping. If you order during this period, you will also be eligible for freebies such as a portable outdoor screen with the Elfin series or a pair of 3D glasses with the MIRA.
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