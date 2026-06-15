New XGIMI laser and 4K projectors with Google TV are coming for your living room wall

XGIMI

TL;DR XGIMI is teasing three new projectors for global launch.

These projectors include flip-out 4K, Laser, and UST projectors.

The models will be available for preordering this month and will go on sale next month.

Projector world titan XGIMI has revealed three new projectors with premium designs and high-quality output, coming soon. The new launches include two portable projectors, Elfin Flip Laser & Elfin Flip 4K, and an ultra-short-throw variant, called MIRA.

As the name suggests, both Elfin models feature a flip-out stand that also serves as the axis for the projectors to incline. With this mechanism, you can easily also project onto the ceiling to enjoy video content while you’re dozing off. When not in use, you can fold them back and stash them out of sight. In terms of physical traits, both the Elfin models are identical, though there are some key differences.

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Of the two, the Elfin Flip 4K appears to use a traditional lamp for illumination, but XGIMI doesn’t make this clear in the teaser. The brand also markets it as an affordable option. Meanwhile, the Elfin Flip Laser is clearly specified to use “a triple-laser light source” that delivers a sharper image.

XGIMI

In the images, both Flip projectors appear to have built-in speakers, but XGIMI doesn’t share much about the audio. However, based on the projectors’ previous launch in Japan, we know that both of them feature a single 7W speaker tuned by Harman Kardon. Both of these also run Google TV in Japan, but we’re unsure of the global variants yet.

Additionally, like the existing 1080p Elfin variant, Elfin 4K and Laser also lack built-in batteries. While the Flip 4K supports 4K at 60Hz and 1080p at 120Hz, the Flip Laser is limited to 1080p at 60Hz, though both models support variable refresh rate for better gaming performance.

In Japan, the Elfin Flip 4K is priced at 206,800 yen (~$1,290), whereas the Flip Laser is available for 139,800 yen (~$890). We could expect slightly higher pricing for the US.

Unlike the duo, XGIMI MIRA is designed for fixed viewing. Like the new Elfin models, MIRA has also been launched in regional markets, including China. Based on that, we know the UST projector offers 4K video with a claimed brightness of 2,000 ISO lumens. The projector also supports HDR10+ for deeper contrast and features a 2.1 channel sound setup tuned by Harman Kardon with 360° output. The Chinese model comes with a custom UI, though global variants might feature Google TV.

XGIMI

In China, the MIRA 4K is priced at 6,499 yuan (~$960), though you can expect it to be more expensive in the US, based on pricing trends from XGIMI’s other UST projectors.

XGIMI says customers will be able to preorder the three projectors from June 25 to July 14. Early backers will receive freebies, such as a portable screen with the Elfin Flip 4K or Flip Laser and two packs of 3D glasses with the MIRA 4K. Folks who preorder will also receive priority shipment, starting as early as July 7, while all three models go on broader sale starting July 15.

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