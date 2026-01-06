The AI glasses you might actually wear: XGIMI MemoMind debuts at CES with a feather-light design

TL;DR XGIMI introduced the MemoMind sub-brand with two smart AI glass models: the feature-rich Memo One and the lighter Memo Air Display.

The Memo One offers features like dual-eye displays, built-in speakers, contextual guidance, summarization assistance, translation tools, reminders, and customizable styles — all while weighing just 28.9g.

The Memo One will cost approximately $599 with preorders beginning soon. Pricing and availability of the Memo Air Display and the third AI glass model will be revealed later.

XGIMI is well-known for its projectors, with the latest being its TITAN Noir Max flagship projector, which it is showcasing at CES 2026. However, that’s not all the company is presenting at the event, as XGIMI has also unveiled its new MemoMind hardware brand, which is launching the Memo One and Memo Air Display AI glasses.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

MemoMind’s AI glasses prioritize all-day comfort, intuitive interaction, and AI that operates quietly in the background. The result is a light design that weighs just 28.9g and doesn’t feel intrusive or experimental. These are glasses after all, so there’s plenty of room for customization, with eight frame styles and five interchangeable temple designs, along with full prescription lens support.

XGIMI also promises full-day battery, and the glasses come with a charging case that extends use up to a whole week.

MemoMind’s AI glasses run on a multi-LLM hybrid OS that automatically selects the “most suitable” AI model for each task, including OpenAI, Azure, and Qwen. Users can look forward to features like translation, summarization, note-taking, reminders, and contextual guidance. Despite being AI-centric, XGIMI promises that interactions are kept brief, relevant, and unobtrusive.

XGIMI says that there are three product series under the MemoMind brand: Memo One is the most feature-complete model, with dual-eye display and integrated speakers.

Memo Air Display features a single-eye (monocular) display. The third product series is designed to feel even closer to normal glasses, but it is currently in development and will be announced at a later date.

MemoMind AI glasses pricing and availability

The Memo One is expected to be priced at approximately $599, with preorders opening soon. Details on other models will be revealed at later dates.

Follow