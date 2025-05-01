Projector deals: I never thought projectors would get so good, portable, and affordable!

Growing up, I remember always wanting a projector. A rich friend had one, and I got hooked on the magical feeling that a dark room and a mini theater in his living room were like. It was nothing like watching TV, but projectors were large and expensive, so my Christmas wish list went ignored year after year. Now, projectors are getting better, smaller, portable, and most importantly, affordable. They can be cheaper than a TV, especially if you catch one at a discount. Here are a couple of great XGIMI ones you should consider. Get the XGIMI Elfin Flip for just $299.99 ($10o off) Get the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro for just $379 ($70.99 off)

These offers are available from Amazon. The Elfin Flip deal is unlabeled, but the MoGo 3 Pro sale is labeled as a “limited time deal.”

XGIMI Elfin Flip

The XGIMI Elfin Flip is a very interesting projector, mostly because it has one of the most unique designs we have seen. When folded closed, it is the shape and size of a larger book. It measures 326 x 290 x 98mm. When in use, the inner part rotates and the outer part doubles as a stand. This makes it easy to carry around, but also use anywhere you go.

Of course, the rest of the projector is pretty awesome. It can project an image of up to 150 inches, far surpassing any TV you can get at a similar price point. It has a Full HD resolution. The brightness isn’t amazing, but it is pretty good at 400 lumens. Additionally, it carries two 3W speakers. While these won’t blow you away, they are enough for casual viewing. You can always buy a separate portable speaker if you want to upgrade.

A really cool thing about the XGIMI Elfin Flip is that it needs no external source. It runs XGIMI OS, which allows you to stream from most popular streaming services, such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. You’ll get a remote in the box, so it can connect to Wi-Fi and work on its own. That said, you can also use the USB port or HDMI connection to play other content.

If we had to complain about something, it would be that it has no built-in battery, so you must plug it into an outlet to use it. Otherwise, it is a very convenient projector with a unique design and plenty of features.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro See price at Amazon Save $70.99 Limited Time Deal!

I am a bigger fan of the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro, but it is a bit more expensive. That said, the cylindrical shape is much easier to carry around. This one measures 204.9 x 95 x 95mm.

My favorite upgrade, aside from its better portability, is that this one has Google TV, which is a more intuitive and capable smart TV operating system. It has access to the Google Play Store, so your app selection will be much more versatile.

This one can project at up to 120 inches, which is still humongous. It has a Full HD resolution, and 450 lumens of brightness. The main upgrade with the projection is that the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro can reproduce 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is rare in the world of portable projectors. The speakers are also a bit better, touting a couple of 5W Harman Kardon speakers. You can even use the device in audio-only mode, so it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

Sadly, this one still lacks a built-in battery, but the rest of the projector and its capabilities are fantastic for the price. And if you really want to use it on the go, you can power it with any power bank that can handle 65W charging speeds. These are some really good deals on a couple of awesome projectors, so sign up for these offers before they go away!