Projector deals: Save up to $120 on the XGIMI Elfin Flip and MoGo 3 Pro

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

XGIMI is mainly known for its high-quality and expensive home projectors, but it also caters to those who want something with more portability, and its portable projectors are pretty awesome. They are also very reasonably priced, especially when you can get them on sale. Today, we have a couple of really enticing XGIMI deals for you. Buy the XGIMI Elfin Flip for just $279.99 ($120 off) Buy the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro for just $379.99 ($70 off)

These offers are available from Amazon. We’re not sure how long these deals will last, so you might want to act quickly.

XGIMI Elfin Flip

The XGIMI Elfin Flip is a special portable projector, mainly because of its uncommon design. When folded closed, it is about the size and shape of a book, measuring 326 x 290 x 98mm. When folded open, the edges become a stand, making it both super portable and convenient to use anywhere.

The design isn’t all it has going for it, though. It can project an image of up to 150 inches, far surpassing the size of any TV in this price range. It has a Full HD resolution and sports 400 lumens of brightness. It also has two integrated 3W speakers.

A really cool thing about the XGIMI Elfin Flip is that it is self-sufficient. It runs on XGIMI OS, which gives you direct access to popular streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, XGIMI TV, and more. A remote is included. You won’t need any external streaming devices or mirroring protocols to use it, but it has an HDMI connection and USB port if you prefer.

The one downside is that it doesn’t have a built-in battery, so you’ll have to plug it in to use it. Otherwise, it is an excellent projector with great looks, decent capabilities, and plenty of features. These include Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Audio, autofocus, auto keystone correction, and automatic obstacle avoidance.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro

If you don’t mind paying an extra $100 and want something more portable, the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro is a really nice upgrade. Its cylindrical design is similar to that of other portable projectors, and it is arguably much easier to carry around. It measures only 204.9 x 95 x 95mm.

This one gets Google TV instead of XGIMI TV, which is definitely a much nicer smart TV operating system. Similarly, you won’t need any dongles or external sources to stream your favorite movies and shows. Google TV gives you access to the Google Play Store, so you can download all your favorite apps onto it.

The projection can be extended up to 120 inches, and it has a Full HD resolution with 450 lumens of brightness. One thing XGIMI touts is that it can reproduce 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, so it is very color-accurate. You’ll also enjoy a couple of 5W Harman Kardon speakers, and you can use the device in audio-only mode, if you prefer.

Sadly, this one still has no built-in battery, but the rest of the experience is formidable for something of this price range. And if you really want to use it on the go, you can power it with any power bank that can output at least 65W. Are you getting any of these? If so, make sure to act quickly. These are some really nice deals on projectors that are already fairly priced. We would recommend them even at their full prices!