4 Google TV projectors you should buy instead of a new television

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Buying a projector instead of a TV may seem like a stretch, but buying one alongside a TV makes much more sense. These days, projectors are brighter, sharper, and far more forgiving than they used to be. The models I’ve been testing deliver a genuinely enjoyable viewing experience even in lighting conditions that used to send me scrambling for blackout curtains.

Built-in Google TV also strengthens the projector push. It helps turn what used to be an obnoxious setup process into something refreshingly TV-like, especially since features like autofocus and auto keystone correction handle fine-tuning.

Most people still aren’t ready to give up their primary television, and that’s fair, but a Google TV projector makes a compelling argument as a second screen. The options below are the top models to consider.

Would you trade your TV for a Google TV projector? 8125 votes Absolutely. 23 % I'd consider it, if the specs were good enough. 57 % Absolutely not. 20 %

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If I were shopping for a Google TV projector today, the Dangbei DBOX02 Pro is the one I’d be willing to spend decent money on. While every projector on this list offers a built-in Google TV experience (including smooth app access, familiar navigation, and TV-like ease of use), the DBOX02 Pro stands out for its performance-to-price ratio.

To start, it’s noticeably brighter than most budget options, featuring a laser-phosphor system that delivers approximately 2,000 ISO lumens. This spec makes it far more usable in all conditions as its sharp 4K DLP image holds up well for everything from daytime sports to mid-afternoon binges and late movie nights. Meanwhile, the projector’s compact, tilting, and rotating base makes it easy to position without committing to a permanent setup. The built-in speakers are also surprisingly good, auto setup is fantastic, and thoughtful extras like eye protection and one-click dust removal make it feel like a polished product.

With that said, this isn’t the most budget-friendly option on the list. The DBOX02 Pro costs more than many similarly positioned alternatives in the market. However, if performance is the priority, it earns that premium.

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro Dangbei DBOX02 Pro MSRP: $1,599.00 4K UHD laser projector The Dangbei DBOX02 Pro is a 4K UHD laser projector with Google TV and licensed Netflix, delivering up to ~2,000 ISO lumens brightness and HDR10+ support for vibrant picture quality. It features Auto Focus/Auto Keystone, versatile 40–300-inch screen sizes, built-in speakers, and HDMI 2.1 for gaming & streaming, all aimed at flexible home cinema use. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

XGIMI MoGo 4

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

stay in just one room (or even necessarily inside), the XGIMI MoGo 4 is a powerful If you want a truly portable second screen that doesn’toption. The device is built for flexibility first, with a compact, battery-powered design and a 360-degree rotating stand that makes setup feel exceptionally convenient. The 1080p image is sharp and colorful in dim environments, brightness is solid for its size, and the built-in speakers are more than adequate for casual viewing. XGIMI also packs in a few fun touches, like magnetic ambient light filters and a Bluetooth speaker mode, that make the MoGo 4 useful even when you’re not watching anything.

With a true on-the-go form factor, it’s a second-TV alternative that will feel markedly different from just buying another TV. I keep mine in the corner of my bedroom, where a TV isn’t feasible, but I pull it out for backyard movie nights occasionally as well. There are trade-offs, of course. Like most ultra-portable projectors, the MoGo 4 isn’t meant to overpower bright daylight, and it’s pricier than entry-level Google TV models that skip the battery and flexible stand.

If budget isn’t an issue, XGIMI also offers the MoGo 4 Laser ($799 at Amazon), which boosts brightness to 550 ISO lumens and improves color and contrast with a triple-laser light source. It costs about $300 more, but for brighter rooms or daytime use, the upgrade could be worth the splurge.

XGIMI MoGo 4 XGIMI MoGo 4 MSRP: $499.00 Portable streaming fun. The MoGo 4 uses an LED light source for up to 450 ISO Lumens brightness. It offers 1080p FHD content projection on screen sizes ranging from 40-inch to 200-inch, and comes with built-in Google TV to access popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI ARC, and USB ports for connectivity are also available. See price at Amazon

Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

For a projector with a clean aesthetic that feels less like a tech gadget parked in your living room, the Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus is another top pick. The projector leans into the trending “lifestyle projector” angle with a compact, fabric-wrapped design and midcentury modern aesthetic that blends into your living room.

Its 4K PRO-UHD pixel-shifting image looks crisp and vibrant with everyday content, and its 1,000-lumen brightness means it holds up well in ambient light. It packs built-in Google TV, helpful setup automation, and clear audio tuned for everyday watching (though it won’t replace a dedicated soundbar). Unfortunately, the Flex Plus doesn’t have a built-in battery, which makes its high price feel a little steep. Still, the overall experience feels polished in a way that’s worth it for a daily second screen.

Epson’s broader Lifestudio lineup offers further variety, with options that trade features and specs to hit different spots on the price/performance curve. The standard Flex model ($779.99 at Amazon) sticks with the same overall design, but tops out at 1080p. The Pop ($629.99 at Amazon) and Pop Plus ($749.99 at Amazon) shrink things down further and prioritize portability, though their pricing still lands high.

Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus Clean mid-century design with an integrated tilting/rotating stand • Built-in Google TV, Chromecast, and Google Assistant • Solid 3LCD picture quality with no rainbow artifacts MSRP: $999.99 Effortless big-screen viewing The Epson Lifestudio Flex Plus is a stylish portable 4K smart projector with built-in Google TV. It pushes 1,000 lumens (color & white) and supports 4K PRO-UHD up to 150-inches — ideal for movie nights. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

XGIMI Horizon 20 Max

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If your pursuit of a powerful projector has started to morph into “maybe one could replace my TV” daydreams, the XGIMI Horizon 20 Max is the most promising option on this list. It’s part of XGIMI’s portable Horizon lineup, but portability here is about flexibility rather than grab-and-go convenience. The Horizon 20 Max is a powerful, all-in-one projector built around a triple-laser light engine to deliver the kind of brightness and color performance that holds up far better in everyday rooms than most mobile models.

That emphasis on performance is exactly why the Horizon 20 Max picked up one of our IFA Awards in 2025. Colors are vibrant, HDR content has real impact, and the overall image feels closer to a premium TV than a typical compact projector. You can move it between spaces if needed, but it’s best suited to living semi-permanently in one room.

It’s not a purist cinephile pick, but if you want brightness, color, and sheer display size in a living room setting, this is where the Horizon 20 Max shines. For anyone willing to trade true portability for that performance, this is a second-screen alternative that feels like a genuine upgrade.

XGIMI Horizon 20 Max XGIMI Horizon 20 Max 5,700 ISO lumens • Cinema-style visuals • Google TV built-in MSRP: $2,999.00 A new bright spot in XGIMI's lineup The XGIMI Horizon 20 Max delivers incredibly bright, vibrant 4K imagery with rich HDR performance and seamless Google TV streaming for a truly premium big-screen experience. See price at Amazon

Follow