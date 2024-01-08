Spotted at CES 2024: This ceiling light triples up as a movie projector and a smart speaker

XGIMI

TL;DR XGIMI has launched a smart light that also functions as a 100-inch projector and a Harmon Kardon smart speaker.

The company has also launched a new long-throw projector that automatically locates and remembers the best wall position for projection.

CES 2024 is where the smallest and the biggest tech companies come together to showcase their latest tech innovations. This year is no different. While the bumper electronics show hasn’t officially kicked off yet, we’re seeing a number of new announcements from brands strutting their latest and greatest wares. Amongst them is XGIMI, a manufacturer of smart projectors and laser TVs. The company has debuted a new device called Aladdin, which, at first glance, looks like a standard ceiling light, but is capable of doing so much more.

A CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree, Aladdin works as a light, a projector, and a 360-degree Harmon Kardon smart speaker. Since the device is installed on your ceiling as a standard light, it doesn’t take up floor space or hang down like a traditional ceiling-mounted projector. It can cast a 100-inch screen on the wall before it with a 0.7:1 projection ratio. Aladdin can also project wallpapers and interactive children’s books, and play ambient sounds for bedtime.

Apart from Aladdin, XGIMI showcased another high-end projector at CES — the Horizon Max. It is XGIMI’s newest long throw projector that’s IMAX Enhanced certified to deliver high-fidelity images and DTS sound. The new projector features an automated motorized gimbal that allows it to locate and remember the best wall position for projection. XGIMI calls this Intelligent Screen Adaptation.

The projector also gets a Dual Light 2.0 system for enhanced picture quality. The company says it results in “an ultra-wide color gamut, ultra-high brightness (3,100 ISO Lumens), ultra-high contrast (2000:1) and ultra-high color accuracy.”

There’s no word on the pricing and availability of the two new XGIMI projectors, but you might want to keep an eye on the company’s website for when these details are announced.

