It’s finally here: XGIMI’s ambitious 4K projector is now up for grabs

XGIMI

TL;DR XGIMI’s TITAN Noir Series is now officially available on Kickstarter, finally marking the series’ full public launch.

The lineup features 10,000:1 native contrast, up to 7,000 ISO lumens, a triple-laser engine, and support for Dolby Vision.

Pricing starts at $2,499, with the flagship Max priced at $2,999.

XGIMI first introduced its TITAN Noir Series at CES 2026, and after early preorder promotions starting in March, the lineup is now officially available to order, marking its full public launch. We’ve been following this launch closely from its debut to its crowdfunding rollout, and the pitch has stayed consistent: XGIMI is tackling contrast, not just brightness.

At the center of the series is the company’s Dual Intelligent Iris System. Rather than relying on a single dynamic iris or software processing, the setup uses two layers of light control to better balance highlights and shadow detail in real time. If it holds up, it could mean more consistent contrast across mixed lighting scenes.

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The TITAN Noir Series includes three models: the base TITAN Noir, the TITAN Noir Pro, and the high-end TITAN Noir Max. The flagship Max model leads the series with up to 7,000 ISO lumens and a claimed 10,000:1 native contrast ratio. It also features an RGB triple-laser engine, plus support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and HDR10+. XGIMI also claims Delta E under 0.8 color accuracy and 110% BT.2020 coverage, rounding out a spec sheet clearly aimed at home theater enthusiasts.

For gaming, the Max supports refresh rates up to 240Hz. XGIMI has even tied the launch to its EA Sports FC 26 partnership, further positioning the projector as a big-screen option for fast-paced play.

All three models have launched via Kickstarter with discounted introductory pricing. The TITAN Noir Max starts at $2,999 (MSRP $5,999), while the Pro and base models come in at $2,699 and $2,499, respectively. The projectors are expected to begin shipping in June. XGIMI is also bundling in discounted accessories during the campaign, including a 100-inch Ascend floor-rising screen for $1,299 (down from $1,999), plus a ceiling mount and floor stand, each discounted from $399 to $199.

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