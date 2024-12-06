Deal: Get an Xbox Series X for just $399.99

Adam Birney / Android Authority

We just recently reported on the hottest PlayStation 5 deals, which are still available, by the way. We know many of you are team Xbox, though, and today, you can also catch a deal on the Xbox Series X without the disk reader. Usually $449.99, it’s currently available at a $50 discount for $399.99. Get the Xbox Series X Disc-Free version for just $399.99

This offer is available from Best Buy. The discount applies only to the Disc-Free Gaming version with a 1TB SSD.

Just like the PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles don’t go on sale too often. In fact, right now, the only version on sale is the disc-free Series X. This $50 discount is a nice treat if you’ve been looking to get the popular gaming console.

The Xbox Series X is still Microsoft’s latest, most powerful console. It gets you access to a portfolio of over 12,000 titles, including plenty of AAA games with fantastic gameplay and graphics. As such, it can handle native 4K resolution at up to 120fps, so all your games will look amazing. Comparatively, the Xbox Series S runs 1440p natively, with the ability to upscale to 4K. Native always looks better!

It’s not all about gaming, though. You can also access streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, YouTube, Max, Paramount Plus, and more. Many will also argue that the Xbox controller is better than the PlayStation 5’s. This is a subjective matter, but I happen to agree that it is at least more ergonomic.

I also happen to be a bigger fan of the Xbox Series X design, especially in white, like this one. It looks much more minimalist than the PlayStation 5, and it is also smaller. This means it will stick out much less in your living room, and it will likely blend in more with the environment.

The only real downside with this deal is that this is the disc-free model, and we know many of you prefer the disc editions. I happen to prefer saving some cash on fully digital consoles, as I don’t really buy physical games anyway. That said, your gaming habits may vary, so it’s definitely a factor you should consider.

As already mentioned, Xbox consoles don’t go on sale too often, so take advantage of this deal while you can. We’re not sure how long this sale will last!

