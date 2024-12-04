The PlayStation 5 Slim is still $75 off, and now you get a free game!

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but Sony isn’t stopping its awesome holiday deals. While rarely discounted, the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition and Digital Edition are still $75.99 off for $424 or $374, respectively. In addition, these come bundled with a game: Fortnite Cobalt Star. Buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle for $424 Buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle for $374

Both of these offers are available from Amazon. You can also get them from Best Buy for $0.99 more. There’s no sign of how long this sale will last.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is a perfect addition to the family room, your bachelor pad, or anywhere where there’s a need for a bit of video game fun. It has a broad portfolio of games, including many of the best AAA titles out there. It can output great graphics seamlessly. These Slim models are also newer, launched in late 2023. They offer a better design, and they are only really beaten by the more recent PlayStation 5 Pro.

The performance will be just as good as what you’re used to with older PS5 versions. However, Sony upgraded its Slim models in one department—storage. These Slim versions come with a 1TB SSD, as opposed to the 825GB SSDs in previous versions.

The only real difference between the Disc Edition and the Digital Edition is that the latter doesn’t come with a disc slot. The Disc Edition is also slightly thicker at 96mm, instead of 80mm. Not that it matters much, because the console will just be sitting in your entertainment center. Which one you get will mostly depend on your habits. I know I purchase most of my games digitally now, so I have no need to get the Disc Edition. Your preferences will obviously vary, though.

Make sure to act quickly if you’re going to get one of these Sony PlayStation 5 Slim bundles. While a $75.99 discount may not seem like much, PlayStation 5 consoles rarely go on sale. The added free game is also a really nice extra!

