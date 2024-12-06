Broke your Xbox after rage quitting? You can now fix it with official parts from iFixit

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now find official Microsoft parts for the Xbox Series X and S on iFixit.

There are also step-by-step repair guides for both the digital and disk drive editions.

iFixit is best known for supplying replacement parts for phones, tablets, and computers. Game systems are also included in its long list of categories, and that section is about to get a little bigger with the inclusion of Microsoft’s latest consoles.

Today, iFixit is expanding its game console parts category with official parts for the Xbox Series X and S. Also on the iFixit website, you’ll see step-by-step repair guides for the Series X and S, as well as guides for both the digital and disk drive editions of the Series X.

In an interview, iFixit’s Director of Sustainability Elizabeth Chamberlain told The Verge: We’re excited to be working with Microsoft to keep Xboxes running longer and out of the waste heap. We now offer official Microsoft parts and step-by-step repair guides for Xbox Series S and Series X, including both the all-digital and disk drive editions. It’s nice to see the Xbox Series X and S added to the category, especially since Sony’s and Nintendo’s latest consoles were already available. However, there aren’t official parts yet for the recently released PS5 Pro.

In addition to the three major consoles, you’ll also find replacement parts for handheld gaming PCs. However, this section is still lacking with only parts for the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally.

