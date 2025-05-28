You can start testing Xbox's new Copilot chatbot in the mobile app right now

TL;DR Microsoft is rolling out a Copilot for Gaming beta to the Xbox app on Android and iOS.

Players can ask the chatbot about the game they’re playing, for help, for information about their play history, and more.

The beta is currently available in English in 53 markets, including the US.

It was only a matter of time, but Microsoft is now bringing Copilot to Xbox. The company is beginning to roll out a beta for Copilot for Gaming to the Xbox app on Android and iOS. If you have the beta version of the Xbox app installed on your phone, you can begin testing out this new feature starting today.

Like any chatbot, Copilot for Gaming will allow you to ask various questions, providing answers, as well as links to more information if a response includes web sources. However, this chatbot is designed explicitly for answering your gaming-related queries. According to Microsoft, this early version of the AI can answer questions on the game you’re playing, your Xbox activity, your account, and your play history and achievements. You’ll also be able to use it to get recommendations on what you should play next.

To demonstrate what questions you could ask, Microsoft provided the following examples: If you want to ask questions about a specific game or the game you’re currently playing. “Hey Copilot, can you remind me what materials I need to craft a sword in Minecraft?”

If you want game recommendations. “I love horror movies. Any suggestions for what game I should play?”

If you have a question about your play history or account. “Hey Copilot, what’s the rarest achievement you can get in Avowed?”

While these will be Copilot for Gaming’s initial capabilities, it will gain more functions at an unspecified later date. Microsoft says that it’s working on bringing “deeper personalization” and “richer game assistance” like proactive coaching.

If you’re interested in trying out Copilot for Gaming, the early test is being rolled out in 53 markets, including the US, Japan, Canada, Australia, Argentina, and more. However, you’ll need to be 18, and it’s only available in English for now. You can download the Android version of the beta Xbox app on the Google Play Store. If you don’t already have the beta version of the Xbox app on iOS, Microsoft says you’ll still be able to get in on early testing when Copilot for Gaming comes to Game Bar on Windows PC.

