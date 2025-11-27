Score a WYZE Cam v4 2-pack for less than $40 in this Black Friday special

As Black Friday looms, new deals are still flowing in, and the savings on the WYZE Cam v4 are certainly worth a look for anyone looking to enhance their smart home setup. The two-pack is now available for just $39.96, slashed down from the regular price of $69.98 and saving you 43%.

The WYZE Cam v4 is more than just a camera; it’s a multipurpose security device. Its sharp 2.5K QHD resolution ensures you get highly detailed videos across all times of the day, including full-color visuals even in the dark. Durability isn’t an issue either, as this camera can withstand various weather conditions with an IP65 rating, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. WYZE Cam v4 for $39.96 (43% off)

The tech doesn’t stop there. It features a smart motion-activated spotlight and a siren at 99dB to deter intruders. Two-way audio capabilities with noise and echo cancellation mean clear communication is possible through the camera. You can opt for 24/7 recording using a microSD card for more thorough coverage without dealing with extra subscription fees.

Integrated easily with popular smart home systems like Alexa and Google Assistant, the WYZE Cam v4 fits seamlessly into most tech ecosystems. The setup is straightforward with Bluetooth support. It currently holds a strong 4.4-star Amazon review score, indicating users are generally pleased with its performance. If you’re seeking a cost-effective upgrade to your security setup, this could be the right moment to make your move.

Follow