Wyze’s new battery video doorbell undercuts Google's latest Nest model by more than $100

TL;DR Wyze’s new Battery Video Doorbell offers 150-degree x 150-degree HD+ video and up to six months of battery life.

It supports both wired and wireless setups, local microSD recording when wired, and integrations with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Priced at $65.98, it’s far cheaper than Google’s $179.99 Nest Doorbell while competing on many fronts.

Wyze has added another smart home device to its growing lineup, this time with a budget-friendly option for the front door. The new Wyze Battery Video Doorbell is now available for $65.98, offering flexible installation, a wide 150-degree x 150-degree view, and up to six months of battery life between charges.

According to Wyze, the doorbell can be installed wire-free or hardwired for continuous power. When wired, it also unlocks 24/7 local recording to a microSD card, which is something Google’s latest Nest Doorbell doesn’t offer. The 1:1 HD+ video feed captures visitors from head to toe, with AI-powered alerts for people, packages, and vehicles via Wyze’s optional Cam Plus subscription.

The doorbell also supports motion detection zones, letting you focus alerts on specific areas, and you can review recorded video events from the Wyze app. With support for Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Wyze Automations, it fits into most smart home setups.

Wyze says the 6,400mAh battery lasts up to six months per charge and tops up via USB-C. It offers Wi-Fi 6 support and includes two-way audio, as well as quick responses like “Please leave the package at the door.” A motion-activated voice deterrent can also automatically play a “You are being recorded” warning. For those using Wyze’s wider ecosystem, the doorbell integrates with the Wyze Palm Lock, allowing you to see who’s there and unlock the door remotely from the same app.

At $65.98, Wyze’s latest doorbell costs less than half the price of Google’s Nest Doorbell range, without making you choose between wired or wireless. It’s available from the manufacturer’s website and should come to retailers like Amazon in due course.

