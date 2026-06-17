Google just made it harder to ditch the Gemini paper trail at work

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out new Workspace admin controls for Gemini’s existing temporary chat and conversation deletion features.

IT teams can now enable or disable these tools across entire domains, specific organizational units, or individual groups.

Google Vault retention policies still override user deletions, ensuring compliance and eDiscovery records remain intact.

Corporate IT departments despise shadow IT, and until now, Gemini’s privacy features have been a bit of a compliance nightmare. While everyday users have been enjoying the ability to start temporary chats and scrub their conversation histories in Gemini, Workspace admins have been left on the sidelines with no way to properly govern those tools. That all changes this week, as Google finally begins rolling out granular admin controls for Gemini’s deletion and temporary chat features.

If you use Gemini at work, you already know the benefit of asking a sensitive question without a permanent digital paper trail. Temporary chats act like an incognito mode for generative AI, and manual deletion lets you keep your workspace clean. But for enterprise environments, uncontrolled data destruction is a major liability. Companies must ensure they are not violating strict industry data retention regulations or losing visibility.

The latest change, announced on the Google Workspace blog, gives admins the precise levers they need to manage that friction. IT teams now have the ability to explicitly disable or enable users to launch temporary chats and delete past conversations. They have domain-wide toggles but also can be surgical, applying specific rules all the way down to the organizational unit (OU) or group level.

Google is leaving these features turned on by default. If your IT department doesn’t actively dive into the console and flip the switch, your daily Gemini workflow won’t change at all.

That said, if your company relies heavily on Google Vault for eDiscovery and legal compliance, then your local user deletions will be forcibly overridden by those Vault retention rules. You can delete a chat from your personal screen, but Vault will still quietly keep the receipts.

Admins will see these new toggles populating in their consoles right now, with the rollout starting on June 15. Actual policy enforcement for everyday users will start in Rapid and Scheduled Release domains around June 21, 2026.

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