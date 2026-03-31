Google just made wireless emergency alerts way more useful on Android

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play services v26.12 adds a map view to Wireless Emergency Alerts on Android.

The new feature will show the affected area and your location directly in the alert.

The update may take time to reach all users.

Google is rolling out a small but meaningful upgrade to Wireless Emergency Alerts on Android.

With the latest Google Play services v26.12 update, wireless emergency alerts can now include a map view directly inside the notification. This lets you quickly see the affected area and your own location without needing to open a separate app or search for more details.

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Wireless Emergency Alerts are government-issued notifications that deliver critical information during emergencies. They’re sent through a dedicated cellular channel, meaning they can still reach your phone even when regular networks are overloaded.

These alerts cover a wide range of situations, including missing child (Amber) alerts, natural disasters, imminent threats, and even early earthquake warnings. Until now, they’ve mostly been text-based notifications that can sometimes make it harder to understand the exact scope or location of an emergency.

By visually showing the impacted region, the update could help users make quicker, more informed decisions.

As with most Play services updates, this change will roll out gradually. Even though Google has announced it as part of version 26.12, it may take some time before it appears on all devices.

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