5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week didn’t see any major new apps but there were quite a few games worth highlighting.

AFK Journey Price: Free with in-app purchases

Set in the same world as the classic RPG AFK Arena, this new entry puts you in the role of the mage Merlin, although it is set in the world of Esperia. I spent about an hour with this game as I am a huge fan of the original. Overall, this game runs well with no major glitches or issues, which is always a positive. It has decent controls, good voice acting, and some of the best mobile graphics available. Personally, I thought its story was a bit too generic, but at least it has one, and it is reasonably well fleshed out from what I can tell. Overall, this doesn’t live up to the older title and is far from perfect, but it’s still a very fun and playable game that we recommend checking out.

Strange Horticulture Price: $5.49

Imagine inheriting a plant shop with absolutely no knowledge about plants whatsoever. Despite this lack of knowledge, you have customers with their own specific needs, and you have to figure out which plants are right for them! Essentially, this is a puzzle game where the goal is to identify the correct plants and keep your customers happy.

If this sounds familiar at all, it’s been available on Steam and consoles for a while, although this version costs about half the price. I haven’t personally played the Android version, but I can vouch for the Steam game, and it seems like the same general experience, just ported.

Undercover Secret Management Price: Free with in-app purchases

The Dark Time Management series continues with a new chapter in this cooking/time management game series. This time, Vera Moon must reconcile with, and ultimately save, her sister. If you haven’t played any of these games before, it’s almost like two games in one. During the day, you help run the business, delivering food and beverages wherever needed. At night? The game offers a whole other experience as Vera explores the city around her and hopes to uncover many of its dark secrets before it’s too late.

Ball Sort Quiz Price: Free basic experience with ads, $.99 premium version

Looking for something a bit more chill? Ball Sort Quiz could certainly fit the bill. The game is very simple: there are a bunch of tubes with different balls. Tap one tube to move the ball to another tube. The goal is to sort and organize them into the right spots. Sound super familiar? That’s no accident, as it’s basically a copy of Ball Sort Puzzle. There are a few minor changes, like the ability to add unique skins to the balls, turning them into other objects like donuts, etc. Yes, this is a cash grab, but at least it tries to be slightly different.

Amazon One Price: Free with in-app purchases

Amazon One is a novel new way to pay for goods at the store using nothing but your palm. No need to bring out your wallet, your cards, or even your phone. As you’d expect, this will only work with stores, like Amazon-owned Whole Foods, that are equipped with devices capable of palm detection, though like with any tech it’ll likely roll out to more locations with time. Amazon One isn’t just for purchases, as it would also be able to be incorporated into business security gates and much more. I like the concept, though it will likely be a while before it truly takes off.

Comments