5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly
Welcome to the 528th edition of Android Apps Weekly, where we discuss the latest in mobile news and take a closer look at some of the most interesting new apps and games. Let’s jump right in and take a look at some of the biggest highlights from the last week:
- Have way too many old and forgotten tabs open on mobile Chrome? A string of code in Chromium suggests that Google may soon solve this problem with a new Tab Declutter feature. In short, the feature will automatically clean up older and inactive tabs that haven’t been used for a while. As someone who often has 40+ tabs open, this could be useful but I sincerely hope they introduce a way to mark special tabs that you want to keep active permanently.
- Google is upgrading Search with new generative AI features, designed with summer travel in mind. The new features will affect Google Shopping and Google Maps, with additions like the ability to use AI to summarize key insights for searched places and more.
- A new Google Search APK teardown reveals that Gemini may soon come to tablets. While the function is already there, the strings are currently deactivated. 9to5Google managed to activate the feature on the Pixel Tablet and discovered it can even function alongside Google Assistant, unlike with phones.
- Telegram is giving away Telegram Premium access to some users, as part of its new Peer-to-Peer Login Program. Basically, you agree to let Telegram use your number to send up to 150 one-time-pins to fellow users via SMS and it gives you extra perks for free. This sounds okay at first brush, but be aware these other users will have access to your phone number and you’ll be responsible for any carrier fees associated with SMS.
- Google Messages Beta is introducing a few new changes including improvements that make it easier to attach multiple images in a conversation. Furthermore, Google Messages is now finally getting Gemini for some beta users.
Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games
Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week didn’t see any major new apps but there were quite a few games worth highlighting.
AFK Journey
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Strange Horticulture
- Price: $5.49
Imagine inheriting a plant shop with absolutely no knowledge about plants whatsoever. Despite this lack of knowledge, you have customers with their own specific needs, and you have to figure out which plants are right for them! Essentially, this is a puzzle game where the goal is to identify the correct plants and keep your customers happy.
If this sounds familiar at all, it’s been available on Steam and consoles for a while, although this version costs about half the price. I haven’t personally played the Android version, but I can vouch for the Steam game, and it seems like the same general experience, just ported.
Undercover Secret Management
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
The Dark Time Management series continues with a new chapter in this cooking/time management game series. This time, Vera Moon must reconcile with, and ultimately save, her sister. If you haven’t played any of these games before, it’s almost like two games in one. During the day, you help run the business, delivering food and beverages wherever needed. At night? The game offers a whole other experience as Vera explores the city around her and hopes to uncover many of its dark secrets before it’s too late.
Ball Sort Quiz
- Price: Free basic experience with ads, $.99 premium version
Looking for something a bit more chill? Ball Sort Quiz could certainly fit the bill. The game is very simple: there are a bunch of tubes with different balls. Tap one tube to move the ball to another tube. The goal is to sort and organize them into the right spots. Sound super familiar? That’s no accident, as it’s basically a copy of Ball Sort Puzzle. There are a few minor changes, like the ability to add unique skins to the balls, turning them into other objects like donuts, etc. Yes, this is a cash grab, but at least it tries to be slightly different.
Amazon One
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Amazon One is a novel new way to pay for goods at the store using nothing but your palm. No need to bring out your wallet, your cards, or even your phone. As you’d expect, this will only work with stores, like Amazon-owned Whole Foods, that are equipped with devices capable of palm detection, though like with any tech it’ll likely roll out to more locations with time. Amazon One isn’t just for purchases, as it would also be able to be incorporated into business security gates and much more. I like the concept, though it will likely be a while before it truly takes off.