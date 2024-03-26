Google Messages now lets some beta testers chit-chat with Gemini

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages has started to roll out Gemini for some beta testers.

Selected beta testers can use Gemini to draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, or just have a conversation.

If the feature is available on your device, you should see a Gemini contact option after tapping on “Start chat.”

If you ever wanted to shoot the breeze with your phone, Google is turning that fantasy into reality. Google’s Gemini LLM is headed to the Messages app in beta.

Google is gradually rolling out Gemini in Messages to select beta testers. The tech giant says that testers can text with the AI to draft messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events, or just have a conversation.

To gain access to the feature, not only will you need to be a beta tester, but you’ll also need to meet a few requirements. These requirements include: An eligible Android phone: Pixel 6 or later Pixel Fold Samsung Galaxy S22 or later Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold

Your phone’s language set to English (or French if you live in Canada)

The latest version of Google Messages

A personal Google Account that you manage on your own. Can’t be a Google Account managed by Family Link or with a Google Workspace account

Be 18 years old or older

Have RCS chats turned on If you were selected to try out the new feature, you should see a chat with Gemini button or there should be an option for Gemini after you tap on “Start chat.” Google says the first time you use the feature, you should be greeted by on-screen instructions that explain how it works.

Once you’re all set up, you should be able to have a direct conversation with the LLM as if you would if you were using the Gemini website. For example, Google says you can text Gemini something like “Suggest a 3-course dinner menu that’s impressive but manageable for a novice cook. Dietary restriction: vegetarian.” The chatbot will then send an answer back to you.

When you use Gemini in Google Messages, your chats will be saved for the next 72 hours, even if Gemini Apps Activity is off. However, Google says that you can delete an entire chat in the Messages app. And in your Gemini Apps Activity, you can delete specific prompts.

While Gemini in Google Messages is currently only available to some beta testers, it appears it won’t stay that way. The company notes that the feature is only available Google Messages beta testers for now.

