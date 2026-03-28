The White House has a new Android app but there's barely any reason to install it

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR The Trump administration is launching an official White House app for Android, but it’s essentially a wrapper for the existing government website.

The app includes press releases, photo galleries, livestreams, and a few shocking additions — like a way to text President Trump and report people to ICE.

You can download the app on iOS or Android today, but be warned, it’s already a bit buggy.

It’s 2026, and practically everything has an app. If you want to order food, pay for parking, or manage a bank account, there’s an app for that. Now, you can add The White House to that list, because the Trump administration just rolled out an official app on the App Store and Google Play Store. The White House announced the move in a press release Friday, March 27, saying that the app “offers Americans a direct line to the White House.”

The first version of The White House app carries version number 47.0.1, a clear nod to President Donald Trump being the 47th president of the United States. The app also has a “Text President Trump” feature that, when pressed, creates a message with “Greatest President Ever!” in the compose field. That sums up the app’s content — The White House app homepage displays a photo of President Trump with a tagline of “America Is Back.”

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

The homepage includes tabs dedicated to President Trumps “Priorities” and “Achievements,” as well as “Affordability,” “Investment Boom,” “TrumpRx,” “Trump Accounts,” and “Border.”

The White House app offers the following features, according to the administration: Receive breaking news alerts on major announcements, executive actions, and other key priorities.

Watch live streams of briefings, speeches, and historic moments as they happen.

Dive into a dynamic media library packed with highlights.

Stay connected on the latest policy breakthroughs.

Send your voice and feedback directly to the Administration. There may not be much of a reason to install The White House app, regardless of your thoughts about the Trump administration. The White House app appears to be an aggregator for news and media content hosted on other sites, as well as a wrapper for the official whitehouse.gov website. Clicking on content in the “News” page opens articles in the in-app web browser, and switching to the “Live” page reveals embedded YouTube videos.

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Similarly, the “Social” page aggregates content from X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Truth Social, and RSS feeds. This is the buggiest part of the app, as trying to scroll on the “Social” feed reveals constant stuttering and low responsiveness. Tapping the “Get in Touch” button on this page reveals an “ICE Tip Line” that the app explains is there to “report tips to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to help keep communities safe.”

The only page that appears to display content hosted within The White House app is the “Gallery” page, which includes official photos from the administration. However, even these photos are also available on the official White House website. In other words, there’s little reason to install the app, because the app’s contents are already available on The White House site and other social platforms — both of which are less buggy than the official Android app.

The White House says the app “delivers unparalleled access to the Trump Administration,” despite all of its content being available elsewhere already. Do you think the app needed to exist? Let us know in the comments below.

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