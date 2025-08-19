Search results for

Jimmy Fallon teases 'secret product drops' at Google's star-studded Pixel 10 launch event

Fallon will host Google's upcoming hardware launch, marking the first time the company has tapped a celebrity for the job.
52 minutes ago

made by google badge
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Jimmy Fallon has teased some secret product drops at the Pixel 10 launch event
  • Fallon will be hosting the launch in Brooklyn, New York, on August 20.
  • Google has also teased appearances from NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, and the Jonas Brothers

Google’s upcoming Made by Google 2025 event is shaping up to be more of a late-night show than a tech keynote. The company previously confirmed that Jimmy Fallon would appear at the big launch in Brooklyn, New York, on August 20. Now, Fallon has appeared in a YouTube Short confirming he’ll host the Pixel 10 launch event, marking the first time Google has tapped a celebrity host for its hardware showcase.

While Fallon teases some “secret product drops” in the Short, we’re not betting on seeing anything else except what’s already leaked, including the Pixel 10 lineup, the new Pixel Watch, and a barrage of software features. Still, Google seems to be bringing big star power to the show, so maybe a surprise or two might be in store.

The celebrity lineup doesn’t end with Fallon. Google has also teased appearances from NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, and the Jonas Brothers. Looks like the Pixel 10 launch will be quite a spectacle.

So, can Google pull a rabbit out of its hat despite the leaks? We’ll have to wait until showtime in Brooklyn to find out, but one thing’s for sure: this year’s Pixel launch will be unlike any other.

