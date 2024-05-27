Hate WhatsApp's green theme? You may need to buy an iPhone to change it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp continues to develop app customization features for its iOS client, with the latest beta build referencing new chat themes.

Apart from the default green shade, users may be able to pick between blue, white, pink, and purple. This color would apply to the chat bubbles and wallpaper.

WhatsApp has also been working on a feature that would allow iPhone users to change the app’s accent color.

Compared to Telegram, WhatsApp has always been perceived as a simpler, less customizable instant messaging (IM) app. However, that could finally change soon, as Meta is actively developing some new tools that make the app’s appearance more moldable. In the latest WhatsApp for iOS beta, there are references to an upcoming chat themes feature that could give users more control over the cosmetics.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest TestFlight version of WhatsApp for iOS gives us a first look at the upcoming chat themes feature. If Meta rolls out this addition, iPhone users will be able to customize the color of the chat bubbles and wallpaper.

Unlike some other IM apps, WhatsApp’s chat themes feature could be restricted to only five preset colors. These include the default green, along with white, blue, pink, and purple.

Beyond tweaking the chat bubbles and wallpaper, WhatsApp has also been developing a new option to control the app’s accent color. If released, iOS users will be able to change the in-app button color from green to one of the aforementioned shades.

It’s worth noting that these features are still under development. So, naturally, it could take Meta months before rolling them out to the public — if it decides to proceed in the first place. It’s not immediately clear if Android users will also get the same features. One cannot rule out feature parity as an eventual goal, but theme-related features have seemingly not been discovered for the Android client just yet.

