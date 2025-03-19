WhatsApp could soon help add sarcasm and puns to your next message (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is exploring a new AI-based text rewriting feature that would help users change the style and tone of their message.

When users type in the text box, a new Pencil button will appear. Tapping on it will allow the user to edit their text in various styles.

This feature is currently in development and thus, not yet available to users.

WhatsApp is the instant messaging app of choice for billions of users worldwide. Meta takes changes to the platform very seriously, as even small changes can impact many people. Meta has largely been cautious about what AI features it can introduce to the instant messaging app, and it seems the company is working on its next move: an AI-based rewriting feature for text.

WhatsApp v2.25.8.5 includes code that indicates Meta is working on an AI-based writing feature that can be used within the instant messaging app.

In a future release of WhatsApp, users will see a Pencil button right above the send button when they type something out in the text box. Tapping this button will seemingly open up a text editor within WhatsApp, allowing the user to potentially rewrite the text in different styles using AI. Right now, tapping the option opens an empty bottom sheet, so it’s most definitely a work in progress.

Based on code within the app, the AI-based rewrite options available to WhatsApp users in the future could include: Funny

Proofread

Puns

Rephrase

Sarcastic

Shorter

Spooky

Supportive The Proofread option will seemingly proofread and spellcheck the typed message, while the other options will change the style and tone of the message.

We’ll hopefully learn more about how this feature works if and when Meta decides to roll it out. We’ve also spotted a photo collage feature for status updates, which is in a similar state of development.

