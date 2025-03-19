Photo collages could soon help clean up your WhatsApp status update (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is testing a photo collage feature for status updates.

Users will be able to choose from various grid layouts with up to six photos.

This feature is currently in development and thus, not yet available to users.

Love it or hate it, Stories/Status Updates have become a staple feature of social media platforms and instant messaging platforms. People end up posting a lot of photos and videos as status updates, which is good content for the platform. However, overdoing it by posting a series of photos in quick succession can make your status updates feel cluttered and burdensome to the viewer. In some instances, a combined collage photo is a better, cleaner approach. WhatsApp understands this, as the IM app has been spotted working on a photo collage feature for status updates.

Additionally, the company is also working on letting users create simple photo collage grids for posting on their status.

In addition to the AI rewrite feature we spotted in v2.25.8.5, WhatsApp is also working on the ability to create a collage of images to be posted as a status update. People who post regular status updates often post a chain of photos, which can clutter the experience for viewers. For some situations, a photo collage is better for getting the point across.

The upcoming status photo collage feature will be present as a Layout button when you try to post a media status. Selecting the Layout option will allow you to attach up to six photos in various grid options. Some grids hold fewer photos, so extra photos will be removed. You can reposition images within their spot in the layout.

We managed to activate the feature to give you a look at it before its release:

This feature is a work in progress, as we are unable to post the final layout on status just yet. This should be fixed if and when the feature rolls out to users.

