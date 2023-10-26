Poll: What do you think of generative AI?

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Almost every tech company has expounded the virtues of generative AI in 2023, from OpenAI and Google to Microsoft and more. In fact, we’ve also seen the likes of Qualcomm and HONOR tout expanded support for the tech just this week.

These recent announcements got us thinking about what people actually think of generative AI. Are you excited about the technology, indifferent, or very skeptical? Let us know in the poll below!

What do you think of generative AI? 266 votes I'm a big fan and use it a lot 16 % I like the tech but it could be better 25 % I'm not a fan, it's overhyped 41 % I'm not sure what to think 18 %

Generative AI has indeed delivered a host of cool features over the past year or two. This has most prominently manifested itself in the form of chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard. But we’ve also seen text-to-image generators, writing assistants, and plenty more use cases.

Then again, you could also argue that today’s top generative AI services and tools aren’t as polished as companies pretend they are. We’ve also seen loads of companies use generative AI for mundane purposes, or claim they’re using generative AI when they’re actually not. So there’s definitely scope for improvement here.

