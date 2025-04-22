Gemini chat history is working to fix this glaring omission (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Gemini offers a rather exhaustive history of all your chats with the AI bot.

While past chats are maintained, right now there’s no easy way to search them all.

Evidence in the Google app for Android hits that this could change, and we may get a new Gemini chat history search.

Plenty of people are understandably a little paranoid about AI, but one of the best ways a company can help assuage those concerns is through transparency. That comes in a lot of forms (much like AI itself), including offering a deep look into the “thinking” going on behind the scenes. One of the simplest, though, is just offering a record of interactions, and that’s exactly what Google does with Gemini’s chat history. Right now, finding something specific in that big list of AI conversations can be a little tricky. Thankfully, Google appears to be on top of it.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Whether you’re accessing your Gemini chat history through the web interface, or in the Gemini Android app, you’re currently limited in terms of what you can do. Sure, you can pin, delete, or rename old chats, but what if you’re a heavy Gemini user looking for one particular chat (that you haven’t yet renamed into anything memorable) and that’s starting to feel like finding a needle in a haystack?

Right now, Gemini is missing a feature that feels so obvious, you might have assumed it’s always been there but never bothered to look: There’s no way to manually search through your chat history.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

If that sounds like a reasonably big oversight to you, we’re in the same camp, but a solution may arrive for Gemini before either of us knows it. We’ve been scouring the new version 16.15.38.sa.arm64 beta release of the Google app for Android to see what’s changed, and have identified what could be our first hint that Gemini chat history is getting a search tool.

The presence of this “SEARCH_CHAT_HISTORY” string sure has our interest piqued, anyway, and we could easily see Google building this out into a full-fledged search tool. Right now, it feels like this is still in the earlier stages of development, and while we have been able to activate a screen in the app that could be a new chat history view (with this search feature implemented) it’s not yet showing anything useful.

If there’s one thing Google knows how to do, it’s search, so hopefully it doesn’t take too much longer to connect the rest of the pieces here and fill this hole in Gemini’s feature set.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.