I'm going to lose my mind if Wear OS 6 doesn't add this one feature

Google’s Wear OS smartwatch platform has come a long way over the years, and in 2025, it’s in pretty darn good shape. Wear OS 5 is faster, more reliable, and overall more enjoyable to use than any previous iteration of the software. As someone who bought a Samsung Galaxy Gear as soon as it was available in the fall of 2013, watching the evolution of Wear OS (and Android Wear before it) has been something.

But for all the improvements Google has made to Wear OS, there’s one missing feature that’s been an issue since the beginning — and something that persists to this very day in Wear OS 5.

It’s not the performance. It’s not battery life. It’s not voice dictation, notifications, app quality, or fitness features. It’s something much, much more serious. Timers.

Those terrible, tricky timers

Timers are one of the features I use the most on my smartwatch. Whether I’m cooking, doing laundry, timing charging/performance tests for work, etc., I use a lot of timers. And, more often than not, I have multiple timers running at once. When cooking, I usually need one timer for something in the oven and another for what’s on the stovetop. When it’s laundry day, I have a timer for the washer and one for the dryer. Basic, simple stuff.

While I could use my phone for timers (and I sometimes do), I find it much more convenient on my smartwatch. I’m always wearing a watch, and all I need to do is raise my wrist, hold a button to tell Google Assistant to set a timer, and I’m off to the races. But this is only true for individual timers. Want to have two, three, or four timers going at once? Too bad. Wear OS doesn’t let you.

All I want is one timer for my potatoes and another for my ground beef.

For whatever reason, in the year of our lord 2025, Wear OS still doesn’t support multiple timers. After setting a timer, your only options are to pause or cancel it. If you have an active timer and tell Google Assistant to start another one, it will, but only after killing your existing one.

I’m not asking for much here. All I want is one timer for my potatoes and another for my ground beef. But even after all these years of improving and enhancing Wear OS, that still isn’t a core feature.

I know, I know — you can download third-party apps to set multiple timers. I’m fully aware of that. I also realize that Samsung Wear OS watches, such as the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, can set multiple timers via their default Samsung Clock app. But if the functionality is possible, why isn’t that a baked-in feature of Wear OS? Why can’t the Pixel Watch 3 or OnePlus Watch 3 set multiple timers out of the box? There’s no reason they shouldn’t be able to, and it’s downright silly that Wear OS lacks something so infuriatingly basic.

Please, Google, fix this in Wear OS 6

To be fair, Google isn’t the only company that’s struggled with multiple timers on smartwatches. The Apple Watch was in a similar situation a few years ago, but in 2021, Apple finally added multiple timer support with its watchOS 8 update. It took forever for it to happen, but the point is that it did. Google even had a two-year headstart on Apple in the smartwatch race, yet even so, multiple timers continue to stump the company.

Word on the street is that this year’s Wear OS 6 update will bring Gemini to Google’s wearables. And that’s exciting! Google Assistant on Wear OS has felt dated for a while now, so a potentially massive overhaul for Wear OS’s virtual assistant is a big deal.

But if Google can add a fully-fledged and much more powerful AI to its smartwatches with Wear OS 6, it better also add multiple timers. If Wear OS 6 will let me use Gemini on my watch to plan a vacation but still can’t run multiple timers, I might actually have my Joker moment.

