Wear OS 5.1 is based on Android 15, but it's missing a notable feature

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has officially confirmed Wear OS 5.1, on which we had previously leaked information.

Wear OS 5.1 is based on Android 15 and adopts certain characteristics of it while blocking others, such as Private Spaces.

You can try out this new version of Wear OS in the Android emulator. It’s possible it would be available to test on the Pixel Watch family eventually, but we have no word on that yet.

Back in August, we showed you evidence that Google was likely working on a new version of Wear OS, its Android-based wearable operating system that powers various smartwatches, including its own line of Pixel watches. In that article, we posited the new version would be called Wear OS 5.1 and be based on the then-unreleased Android 15. Now, Google has confirmed it.

In an official developer post, Google announces Wear OS 5.1 and discusses how it might alter the behavior of certain apps due to its upgrade to Android 15. Wear OS 5, if you remember, is based on Android 14. As such, Google encourages developers to run this new version in the Android emulator to make sure their apps will work as expected.

Unfortunately, it does not appear there is a version of the operating system available for any watch hardware. Google would likely make this available for the Pixel Watch 3, at the very least, at some point soon. For now, though, you’ll need the Android emulator if you want to give it a shot.

One of the most notable aspects of Wear OS 5.1 so far is that it does not support Private Space. The Private Space feature rolled out to smartphones and tablets with the Android 15 release. However, it was quickly discovered that phones running Android 15 with a Wear OS watch connected to it would face issues with Private Space app notifications, specifically that those notifications will appear on the watch when they aren’t supposed to. Google acknowledged the problem but offered no solution. With Wear OS 5.1, it appears the solution is that this new version of the operating system simply won’t support Private Space, even though it’s based on Android 15.

We’ll need to wait and see what else changes between now and the stable rollout of this operating system. As of now, there is no date, estimated or official, for that rollout, but we will keep you posted.

