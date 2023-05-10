All of the Wear OS 3.0 watches confirmed so far (May 2023)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google’s latest Wear OS platform arrived in September 2021, but for a long time, smartwatches running on the software remained few and far between. Samsung, which partnered with Google to create the “unified platform,” remained ahead of the pack with exclusive rights to the new operating system (for much longer than we originally expected).

Samsung first debuted Wear OS 3 on the Galaxy Watch 4 series. A year later, it followed up with a powerful Galaxy Watch 5 series, including the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Since then, more watches have received the software, but some users are still left waiting for the update to reach their existing devices. Others, with older non-eligible devices, will be left behind indefinitely.

Current smartwatches that have received the Wear OS 3 update From the beginning, Google confirmed that a select few Wear OS devices would receive a Wear OS 3. As we all remarked, the invite list was quite short. Most of the devices originally earmarked have since been updated and a few others launched with Wear OS 3 on board.

Launched with Wear OS 3 Diesel Griffed Gen 6

Citizen CZ Smart Gen 2

Google Pixel Watch

Montblanc Summit 3

Update available Fossil Gen 6

Michael Kors Access 6

Razer X Fossil Gen 6

SKAGEN Falster Gen 6

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4

Eligible but still waiting Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 Unfortunately, Mobvoi watches continue to lag behind, still not having received the update at the time of this writing. Mobvoi sites architecture upgrades and software debugging as the source of the delay. With rumors swelling about an imminent TicWatch 5 launch, we hope to see the device arrive with Wear OS on board.

And that’s it. No other current-gen smartwatches — not the Moto 360, Suunto 7, or SKAGEN Falster 3 — have gotten or will get the update. Existing Fossil watches like the Gen 5 will also not upgrade to the new software.

One more thing to note: The sheer extent of changes included in the update will require users to reset their device to factory settings. That means erasing any and all data stored on the smartwatch itself. If this makes some hesitant to update to Wear OS 3, they can simply choose not to do it. Users who opt out will still experience app and security updates for at least two years from the launch of their device. If you’ve been patiently waiting for the best time to purchase a smartwatch, you finally have multiple options running on Wear OS 3, but not all of them. Stay tuned as we keep this list updated as the updates continues to roll out.

Comments