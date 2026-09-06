This RO water filter has earned a permanent spot next to my desk

Waterdrop M6CG Countertop RO System The Waterdrop M6CG RO Water Filter System doesn't just clean and supercharge water with minerals. It takes things a step further by offering a countertop solution that requires no installation and comes with really convenient features like hot/cold water dispensing. Its size comes with some downsides, but they are easy to ignore, considering the benefits and convenience.

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Think about it: Water is among the most important things for humans, only second to oxygen. Without it, we can’t live for more than a few days. Needless to say, it’s an important part of your everyday life, so why not invest in good drinking water?

Sure, you can buy purified water, but it gets expensive over time, not to mention the time and trips to the store. Then, there are the complicated filtration systems that can be installed under the sink, but those are also mighty pricey, hard to install, and often not even a viable option for renters.

Well, I found the perfect solution. A countertop water filter like the Waterdrop M6CG Countertop RO System could be the best option, and I’ve been testing it for a few weeks now. It certainly gained a spot in my cabin. Will it win you over, too?

What does the Waterdrop M6CG do?

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The Waterdrop M6CG is a countertop reverse osmosis (RO) water filtration system. It filters and cleans tap water, converting it into potable water that is safe for drinking.

The unit accomplishes this using an 8-stage filtration system. It is designed to remove TDS, PFOA, PFOS, Nitrate, Fluoride, Arsenic, Lead, Copper, Turbidity, Chlorine, and more. Of course, it also removes odors and taste, and even passes water through UV treatment to kill germs.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, the Waterdrop M6CG takes it a step further by adding alkaline minerals to the water. These include K⁺, Ca²⁺, Na⁺, Mg²⁺, Sr²⁺, Zn²⁺, and H₄SiO₄. This means the water won’t just be clean, but it will have essential minerals to improve your general health.

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The experience is about more than just good water, of course. The system has everything you need to stay happy, regardless of how you want to consume the vital liquid. It can output both cold and hot water, ranging from 59 to 203 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you want a refreshing chug or prefer making hot tea, this machine has you covered.

You can also pick how much water you want it to dispense. You get to pick between 4, 8, 16, 20, or 999 ounces. If you prefer room-temperature water, the pitcher can be removed, making it convenient to serve.

How was living with the Waterdrop M6CG?

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One of the main reasons I picked the Waterdrop M6CG was its versatility. I needed something small enough to fit in my small cabin without requiring complex installations, because I also happen to be a renter. The M6CG isn’t exactly tiny, but its ‎15.9 x 9.3 x 14.5 body makes it small enough to fit in any home. It’s also smaller than any water jug or most water jug bases. Finding a spot in my tiny cabin was simple.

In fact, I like it so much that I moved it to my room, where I can use it while I work, or whenever I get thirsty. The experience is great, and drinking more water throughout the day is made simpler this way. It just creates much less friction than walking to the kitchen every time I want some water. That slight extra effort usually forces me to wait longer between water breaks. Now it’s closer to me, and since I use a large water bottle, I always have water within reach.

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Also, I love cold water, so I wanted an option that could serve H2O at a lower temperature. It’s an amazing feature I can no longer live without, especially during these hot summer days.

It’s a bit too toasty for hot drinks these days, but I have had a few teas during my time with the Waterdrop M6CG. The convenience of hot water at the tap of a few buttons is lovely. Of course, you can also use it for coffee or any other hot drink. In fact, there is a coffee button that sets the water temperature at 199 degrees Fahrenheit.

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The M6CG can dispense water at 75 GPD (Gallons Per Day). This may sound like a bunch, but in practice, it is actually a bit slow. I timed it! It takes about one minute and one second to dispense 20 ounces of water.

While that is a bit slow, I don’t find it to be much of an issue. I can adjust how much water comes out. I usually set it to dispense 20 ounces into my water bottle, then leave it filling up while I do other things. I come back to a full water bottle and enjoy my H20.

It’s by no means a deal-breaker, but it does take some life adjustments and getting used to. Those who like getting a full cup of water in 2-3 seconds will definitely have their patience tested, though.

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OK, if there is anything a bit annoying about the Waterdrop M6CG, it is that it does require constant upkeep.

The water tank has two compartments, one for tap water and one for wastewater. The freshwater area holds 135oz, while the wastewater section holds 50oz. This means you can fit nearly 4L of tap water when you replenish it. The thing is, reverse osmosis produces some water waste, and this machine has a 3:1 Pure-to-Drain ratio. Essentially, this means that about 25% (or about 1L) will become wastewater. This water must be disposed of and cannot be refiltered.

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In summary, I am disposing of the wastewater and refilling the freshwater compartment about 2-3 times a day. The system is so convenient that I am drinking about 3L of water a day, and I also make coffee and use some water for cooking.

This can get a bit annoying, but keep in mind that the water capacity limitation is mainly due to the Waterdrop M6CG’s size. If you want something this small, flexible, and convenient, you can’t expect it to hold much water. It’s a sacrifice I am willing to live with.

The device has NFC and a QR code on top. It redirects you to the Water Assist website, where you can also download the official app. The thing about Water Assist is that it honestly doesn’t do much. The only main function I find useful is that it lets you track your filter’s life, so you’ll know when it is time to replace it. By the way, the filter is $69.99 and needs to be replaced every 12 months.

It’s also nice that you can extend the warranty from a year to two years by entering your order number. There’s also a link to get more filters, which simply redirects you to Amazon. There’s a function to add or replace filters, as well as a link to some guides.

The Hydration tab lets you track how much water you consume. You can manually input when you drink water, sparkling water, soda, coffee, milk, etc. You can set goals and track your drinking habits. The app will create a log of everything you input. Then there is the Me tab, which offers widget options, shows available coupons, tracks your points, lets you redeem them through the Rewards Store, connects you with support, and more. It even has a Water Quality Test tab that lets you enter your ZIP code to see how pure your local water is.

My complaint is more of a request. For example, I wish the app’s actual functionality were smarter. It would be nice to be able to change the settings of the Waterdrop M6CG. Also, it would be nice if the unit could automatically send hydration information to the app.

For example, if I drink 20oz of water, it would be nice for that information to be automatically sent to the app and have it update itself. Instead, I have to manually go and enter it. And let’s be honest, we’ll often forget! Sure, entering details when you drink a soda or coffee might not be that big of an issue, because it shouldn’t happen as often, but tracking water by the ounce can get annoying.

In essence, the app is helpful, but it doesn’t exactly offer smart functionality.

Does the Waterdrop M6CG make sense financially?

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With a retail price of $539, getting a Waterdrop M6CG Countertop RO System is a pretty serious investment. It seems like a high price to pay for drinking water. Once you have it, though, it just filters tap water, which is very affordable. You have to consider the long-term savings, which will depend on how much water you use.

My estimates indicate that at full price, with the purchase of an extra filter (one is included), my return on investment would be in a bit under two years.

The Waterdrop M6CG will save you money and time. Plus, you won't have to carry around big water jugs anymore!

Of course, things only get better as you start measuring other variables. The Waterdrop M6CG is often on sale. For example, you can currently get it for $459. Then you should also factor in all those trips to the store, which will require man-hours, gasoline, and the effort of carrying those heavy water jugs around. I always found that part annoying! Oh, and these water consumption estimates were for me alone. You might have a wife, a roommate, a kid, and so on. The math only gets better if you add more people to the scenario.

I’d say that, long-term, it is definitely a smart purchase. To me, it’s more about the convenience, though. The savings are just a cherry on top.

Waterdrop M6CG Countertop RO System review verdict: Should you buy it?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Let’s cut to the chase. Should you get the Waterdrop M6CG Countertop RO System? I find it a spectacular solution for providing healthy water, especially given its cool features like cold/hot water dispensing and volume control. I absolutely loved it!

I have been drinking much more water, and it’s both tastier and healthier. Temperature control is a big one for me. The pitcher is great for cooking or other general purposes. It’s small enough to fit anywhere, and I can easily move it around or take it to another location. The Waterdrop M6CG Countertop RO System actually improved my daily life, and that isn’t something I can say about many products.

The Waterdrop M6CG RO System actually improved my daily life, and that isn't something I can say about many products.

All that said, I know I am not your average consumer. This is a niche product, after all.

The Waterdrop M6CG would be ideal for people with limited space. Think small apartments, offices, dorms, cabins, etc. It’s also a great solution for renters who want a water filter but don’t want to (or aren’t allowed to) install undersink filters.

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Those without restrictions and who don’t mind a more permanent installation have many other options. Waterdrop sells plenty of undersink water filters, and many of them cost less (some cost much more, too). These don’t require you to fill water compartments, dispose of water waste, most dispense water faster, and so on. You can see all their options here.

As for me, I love the Waterdrop M6CG and definitely recommend it! It fits my place and lifestyle perfectly.

Waterdrop M6CG Countertop RO System MSRP: $539.00 The Waterdrop M6CG Countertop RO System is an installation-free water purifier with 8-stage reverse-osmosis filtration, remineralization, and instant hot and cold water. It offers adjustable temperatures, a detachable glass pitcher, and a 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio. See price at Amazon Positives Cleans water very well

Cleans water very well Needs no installation

Needs no installation Easy to fit anywhere

Easy to fit anywhere Can dispense both cold and hot water Cons Expensive

Expensive Dispenses water a bit slowly

Dispenses water a bit slowly It has a small water tank

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