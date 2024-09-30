This Android OEM is making MagSafe accessories for its future flagships and iPhones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR OPPO has posted a video showing magnetic accessories for the upcoming Find X8 series of phones.

These accessories are a 50W wireless charger and a 5,000mAh power bank.

OPPO’s video also revealed that these peripherals support iPhones.

Apple popularized MagSafe charging on smartphones with 2020’s iPhone 12 series, augmenting wireless charging with magnets. We’ve since seen loads of MagSafe accessories for iPhones, but a major Android OEM is now making magnet-based accessories of its own for its upcoming flagship phones.

An OPPO executive posted a video on Weibo showing a few magnetic accessories for the upcoming Find X8 series. Check out the clip below.

The video shows off a couple of accessories, namely a 5,000mAh magnetic power bank and a 50W magnetic charger. The company also demonstrated support for a third-party magnetic dashboard mount. Furthermore, OPPO’s video shows that its peripherals work with an iPhone. That’s good news for Apple fans as it means you now have even more choice when it comes to magnetic accessories.

The video also reveals that the OPPO Find X8 series phone requires a case for magnetic accessories. We’re guessing this is because Apple has patents on incorporating magnets within the phone itself. In saying so, the HMD Skyline features built-in magnets to enable Qi 2 charging with magnetic connections.

OPPO is expected to launch the Find X8 series in China next month, and it’s widely expected to bring these new phones to global markets in 2025. So we’ll find out more in the coming weeks.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments