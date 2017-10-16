Huawei fans, today’s the day. The Chinese giant’s flagship phone, the Huawei Mate 10, is about to be unveiled at a live event in Munich, Germany, and you can watch it live right here.

The Mate 10 launch event is scheduled to begin at 2PM CEST (8AM EST, 5AM PST, 5:30PM IST, 8PM CST). Thanks to a bevy of leaks, we have a good idea of what to expect. Read our Mate 10 rumor roundup for more details!

Keep it tuned to Android Authority – we’ll be bringing you hands-on coverage of the new Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro as soon as we can. Tune in and let us know what you want to see from the new Mate 10!