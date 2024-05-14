How to watch the Google I/O 2024 keynote

TL;DR The Google I/O 2024 keynote will be livestreamed on YouTube.

We expect the two-hour-long event to feature numerous Google announcements, mostly centered on AI.

You can watch it here on May 14, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT.

In the tech world, few events are as momentous as Google I/O, the company’s developers conference held in May every year. Although it’s positioned as a developers-only event, the keynote address usually involves a slew of announcements the general public would want to know about, including new software releases, updates to Google products and services, and sometimes even brand-new hardware.

Although I/O is an invitation-only affair, anyone can watch the two-hour keynote portion live. The livestream video above will begin precisely when the event starts, so you can watch it comfortably from home.

The keynote address begins on May 14, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT (1 PM ET), which is the local time for the event’s California location. If you want to know how that converts to your area, we highly recommend using this time and date calculator to determine when you need to tune into the stream.

But what can we expect from the keynote? Google has kept that a secret, but we have some rumors we can tell you about!

What to expect from the Google I/O 2024 keynote

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

On the hardware side of things, we don’t expect much. Google has already launched the Google Pixel 8a — a product line usually launched at I/O itself. We haven’t heard too many rumors about anything else Google might have in the pipeline, which heavily suggests this could be a hardware-free I/O. If anything, we’d expect something small, such as the first-party Bluetooth tracker (codenamed “grogu”) with access to the Find My Device network. That’s certainly a possibility.

There’s also the possibility we could see a full launch (or at least a tease) for Google’s XR headset. Made in partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm, this headset would go head-to-head with Meta’s Quest line. Again, we have zero leaks about this, so it’s not likely we’ll see a full-on launch at I/O 2024, but we could get a little more info than we already have.

You shouldn’t expect launches for the Pixel Tablet 2, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel 9, Pixel Fold 2, or anything else along those lines. We expect most of those to launch in October at a dedicated Made By Google event. However, Google has teased MBG products at I/O in the past, so it’s very possible we could see some official announcements related to one or more of those products.

The one thing we are certain you’ll see a lot of at Google I/O 2024 is AI and Gemini, specifically. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if the bulk of the keynote is made up of talks about how AI is getting injected into literally everything Google does. We also expect plenty of new Gemini-powered features for Pixels and Android in general. Speaking of Android, you can also expect more Android 15 announcements and the launch of Android 15 beta 2.

What are you most excited about for Google I/O 2024? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to stay tuned to Android Authority as we cover the event in person!

