Walmart's Android 14 update for Onn devices returns after widespread bricking issues

TL;DR Walmart paused the rollout of its Android 14 update for Onn streaming devices after widespread reports of bricked units.

The company recently started rolling out a fresh build with update-related bug fixes to address the issue.

The update is available for the Onn 4K Pro, Onn Stick, and newer Onn 4K models.

Walmart recently released the long-awaited Android 14 update for its Onn 4K Pro streaming box. In a surprise move, the company also extended the update to older Onn streaming devices, including first-generation models from 2021 that originally shipped with Android TV 10. However, the update introduced a critical issue that left many users with bricked devices, prompting Walmart to pause the rollout. Fortunately for affected users, there’s now some good news.

As per recent reports on Reddit (via Notebookcheck), Walmart has started rolling out a fresh build with update-related bug fixes. This new update (build number URO1.250103.029.C1 for the Onn 4K Pro) is available for the newer models of the Onn 4K, Onn 4K Pro, and Onn Stick, even for users who installed the initial Android 14 release without encountering issues.

Comments on the thread indicate that users are no longer experiencing the same issue after installing the new release. However, users with the 2021 version of the Onn 4K have yet to receive the bug fix update. Walmart has yet to make an official announcement or provide a timeline for when it might become available.

Have you received the latest Android 14 update on your Onn streaming device? Did you encounter any issues after installing the new update? Let us know in the comments.

