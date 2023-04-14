Walmart's new Google TV box is an absolute steal

Walmart

TL;DR Walmart has launched the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box.

The new streaming gadget costs just $19.88.

Walmart is no stranger to offering its own streaming boxes, with 2021’s Onn TV box offering 4K streaming and Android TV support for $30 at launch.

Now, Walmart has quietly launched a sequel dubbed the Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box, as spotted by AFTV News. This model features a ridiculous $19.88 price tag, which is cheaper than buying a new movie via Amazon ($19.99 for Top Gun Maverick or Avatar 2). This new device still has plenty in common with its predecessor.

Some of the shared features include 2GB of RAM, a paltry but understandable 8GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi 5, Dolby Audio capabilities, and 4K video output.

However, the new Onn TV box reportedly packs an Amlogic S905Y4 processor, which is a minor upgrade over the older TV box. This new chip does bring AV1 decoding support though.

AV1 support means you should expect higher streaming video quality for the same bandwidth or the same video quality with less bandwidth used. This is contingent on streaming services offering AV1 playback in the first place, but the likes of YouTube and Netflix already support the standard.

The Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box also packs the Google TV UI as opposed to the legacy Android TV interface. Either way, you’re getting familiar features like Play Store support, Google Assistant integration, and Chromecast capabilities.

The previous Onn TV box received great reviews for the most part, although there are concerns about the device getting system updates. Still, you might want to keep an eye on its sequel if you’re in the market for a cheap streaming box.

