Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (May 20)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: May 20, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

Hey, guys! I am back, and this time with another set of awesome wallpapers. As always, three of these come from our team members at Android Authority, and the rest were submitted by you, our readers. Let’s get started with our team submissions.

The first wallpaper is brought to us by Zac Kew-Denniss. It features some rocky formations in the ocean. Ocean views always offer a soothing feeling, and I can truly imagine the sound of that scene. Gotta love it! The second wallpaper is mine (Edgar Cervantes). A biker’s life is full of questionable life decisions, but one thing is for sure: we have a front-row seat at some of the best sunsets the world has to offer. Here’s one I experienced some weeks ago. Then there’s the third wallpaper, shot by Dhruv Bhutani. I absolutely love the color contrast and the general scene. It’s lively and super interesting. We’re sure it will be a conversation starter if anyone sees it on your phone.

OK, let’s move on to the wallpapers that matter most: yours! The fourth wallpaper features a striking twilight view, with both warm and cool colors, creating a very interesting scene. The people enjoying the view are a nice touch, too, adding humanity to the image. This shot comes from Bharathwaj Bala, who captured it in Langkawi using a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The fifth image comes from Minenhle Msizi Dube, who used a Samsung Galaxy A13 to capture these beautiful flowers. As you can tell, there was some great editing done here, and it was done using Lightroom. By the way, the same reader also provided the last image.

Do you recognize the view of the 6th wallpaper? Yep, it would be the cityscape from the Rockefeller Center in New York City. It comes courtesy of Kamron Sayed and was captured on a Samsung Galaxy A36 5G.

I absolutely love the seventh wallpaper. It gives us a view from above the clouds, looking at Mt Fuji. The flying airplane adds a nice touch to the shot’s aviation theme. Amazing job, Sudhanshu Deepak.

David Bruley gives us a look at a very particular… flower? I think it’s a flower. Regardless, it is gorgeous, and the image is awe-inspiring. He mentions he used a Google Pixel 10 Pro. Thanks for sharing, bro!

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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