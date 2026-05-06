Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (May 6)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls, as well as all those from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: May 6, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

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With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

Here’s the new slew of Android wallpapers for your enjoyment! As usual, we’re kicking things off with a few entries from the Android Authority team. The first wallpaper comes from Dhruv Bhutani. It showcases a minimalist, architectural view that will inspire peace, balance, and tranquility.

The second wallpaper comes from yours truly (Edgar Cervantes)! I recently went to Sequoia National Park. Of course, I came back with plenty of photos, and here is one of them. These are among the biggest trees in the world (by volume), and their magnitude is a marvel of nature.

Beautiful sunsets are a common theme around here. It’s no surprise, because these provide some of the most gorgeous spectacles nature has to offer. The third wallpaper was sent over by Hadlee Simons.

OK, let’s move on to the wallpapers that matter: yours! The fourth and fifth wallpapers feature a turtle and a butterfly (or is it a moth?). Wanda Glasper shot these photos during a trip to the Riviera Maya. She shot them using a Fujifilm FinePix S3000. These are stunning, and they were taken from the vault, since these photos were shot back in 2007!

Our reader, Vrishank Yadav seems to love sky shots! He sent us a few, and these two are our favorites. The sixth wallpaper shows us a sky with layered clouds, and it was shot with a Realme Narzo 30. It’s a nice piece if you want a simple, yet beautiful backdrop to your digital life. The seventh image offers a majestic view of the sun peeking through clouds over what appears to be a cityscape. This impressive view was captured using a Samsung Galaxy M30S.

The last two wallpapers come from AASIF HASSAN. In the 8th wallpaper, we take a look at some tulips (please correct me if I am wrong!). Flowers are among the most beautiful things out there, so it’s nice to look at them while using your phone. The last wallpaper shows a boat on the water, with mountains in the background. It really transmits that serenity and peace we all seek. Take that feeling with you by setting it as your wallpaper!

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

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