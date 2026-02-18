Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (February 18)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Wallpaper Wednesday: February 18, 2026 Another week, another set of awesome Android wallpapers for you to share! Remember that we are always looking for submissions from our readers. Head to the bottom of this article to find out how you could have one of your images featured in an upcoming Wallpaper Wednesday!

With that in mind, we’ve got six awesome images from our readers that would look great on your phone, tablet, or PC. As usual, we also have three images from the Android Authority team.

First, we have a few images from the Android Authority team! The first one was shot by yours truly (Edgar Cervantes). During a night walk around Balboa Park, in San Diego, California, this scene appeared right in front of me, and I had to capture it. I loved the personal touch of a lady walking right in front of the popular fountain, as well as the minimal high-contrast look. The next two wallpapers come from Ryan Haines. The second image offers a beautiful view from a plane, making it a great wallpaper for avid travelers. The third showcases some dessert rocks, offering that peaceful, charming look.

Next up are a couple of great shots from our reader Nikhil Bodapatla. The one featuring multiple succulent plants was shot on a Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The symmetry and patterns make for a very balanced wallpaper. He also sent us a gorgeous sunset photo, shot on a OnePlus 13. I am not sure where this is, but he captured its essence beautifully.

The 6th image features a lit candle in the dark, which always makes for a very interesting and soothing subject. It was shot by Koushik Samanta, using a Google Pixel 7a.

The next image features a beautiful flower. I just love the moody colors, and think this image will make a good wallpaper for anyone who likes nature. It was shot by Minenhle Msizi Mthembu during a casual walk. Just goes to show you, beauty is everywhere if you keep your eyes open.

Let’s move on to the 8th wallpaper. Just look at that place! It looks so mystical and unique. I would love to see this on my screen all the time. What a special place. Oh, and the same reader also sent us the last image. It gives us a glimpse into a gorgeous river surrounded by palm trees. Oh, and he used a Sony Xperia 1 II, a phone we don’t hear much about these days!

These are all amazing, guys! Great work. Thank you so much for participating. Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

