Google Wallet is finally getting a home for your Play Points

TL;DR The Google Play Store has implemented a Play Points loyalty system for earning discounts.

So far, you’ve managed your Play Points directly through the Play Store app.

Now Google Wallet has started giving users the option to add Play Points as a loyalty card.

Google Wallet is far more than just a place to keep your credit cards, and the app has evolved into a digital card hub that’s truly worthy of its name, carrying everything from travel passes to loyalty cards. That latter addition is one we’ve seen the app been giving some special attention to this year, building out tools to help you keep them current and surface the right one at the right time. Now we’re learning about the latest loyalty card perk coming to Wallet, as the app begins supporting Google Play Points.

Arguably much like Wallet itself, Play Points are one of those corners of the Google ecosystem that not nearly enough users are taking proper advantage of, so there’s a bit of pleasant synergy in seeing them both start playing nicely with each other now.

Right now, access to Play Points in Wallet appears to be a bit limited, and only certain users have been able to add them to the app. The Japanese blog Jetstream spotted notifications about the new support popping up in the Play Store, and we’ve seen additional confirmation from users in the Gapps Leaks Telegram group. We’re still a little unclear exactly when this option first became available, but it appears to be relatively recently.

If you’re able to do this with your account, you should see the option appear in the Play Store — we’re not yet aware of any manual way to force the option if you haven’t seen that prompt yet, so you made need to just have a little patience.

Once added, you’ll be able to check your Play Points level, status, and view how many actual Points you’ve accrued, right from Wallet.

Don’t get us wrong: None of this is really going to change how we use Play Points. But it does feel wrong when Google products don’t seamlessly work together in ways they were designed to, so we’re glad that someone finally noticed this oversight and has gotten the ball rolling on finally fitting these pieces together.

