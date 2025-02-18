Your loyalty cards just got smarter with a new Google Wallet feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet now reminds users to upgrade their passes to stay current and unlock new benefits.

Users can tap “Upgrade pass” to view new offers and be redirected to merchants’ websites for updates.

If the upgrade prompt is dismissed, users can find it again through the three-dot menu.

Google Wallet is rolling out a new feature designed to remind users to upgrade their loyalty cards to keep them up to date. In addition, Wallet will also help users discover and access additional benefits for their loyalty cards.

This change was first spotted by folks at 9to5Google, who received a prompt to update an old CVS Pharmacy loyalty card. The membership pass was moved to a prominent spot in Google Wallet, just below the top carousel, with an “Upgrade available” label underneath. Another card displayed below the membership pass explained how the user could “Get pass updates, related passes, and messages.”

By tapping the “Upgrade pass” option, Wallet displays a list of new benefits available and redirects users to the merchant’s website to complete the pass upgrade.

In essence, this new feature scans your existing passes to identify which ones may need an update and whether upgrading will unlock better benefits, such as new coupons or special offers.

If you accidentally dismiss the “Upgrade” prompt, you can easily find it again by tapping the three-dot menu.

