More Android flagships are confirmed to get a camera kit, this time from ZEISS

TL;DR vivo has confirmed that its entire upcoming X300 series will be compatible with its existing ZEISS 2.35x telephoto converter.

The company has shared renders of the X300 and X300 Pro with the ZEISS camera kit, including a new silver-colored model to accompany the base X300.

The X300 Ultra will potentially also support the same ZEISS 2.35x telephoto converter, though we are hoping for more functionality through new lenses.

The next round of Android flagships will be taking camera performance very seriously, even more than they have so far. OPPO has already confirmed that the Find X9 series will support a Hasselblad camera kit. Now, vivo has confirmed that the upcoming X300 series will support their existing ZEISS telephoto converter through a camera kit.

vivo has confirmed on Weibo that the “entire” X300 series supports the vivo x ZEISS 2.35x telephoto converter.

This telephoto converter first appeared on the vivo X200 Ultra. For the upcoming generation, vivo has already shared images of the camera kit for the base X300 and the X300 Pro to support the telephoto converter, expanding its compatibility beyond just the Ultra flagship.

The vivo X300 gets a silver camera kit to complement the phone’s lighter color aesthetics. The telephoto converter will also be available in a new silver color to go along.

The vivo X300 Pro gets a black camera kit, complete with a camera grip that adds more dials and buttons. We don’t see the camera grip pictured for the base X300, but it does look like you can snap one on.

vivo mentioned that the entire X300 lineup will support the ZEISS telephoto converter, but the company has not yet shared information on the X300 Ultra. If we go by their word, the X300 Ultra should also support the same ZEISS 2.35x telephoto converter, which would be good and bad news. Good, as smartphone camera enthusiasts will have ways to get even more camera performance out of the flagship, but bad because the lens itself will not have any upgrades. We hope vivo brings more lens options that are compatible across their flagships.

The vivo X300 series will be launched in China on October 13, 2025. We expect some of the phones to also launch in international markets. It remains to be seen if the camera kit becomes available internationally.

