It's official: One of 2025's best camera phones is getting a sequel

TL;DR Vivo has confirmed the first details about the upcoming X300 Pro smartphone.

This is a sequel to the X200 Pro, which is one of the best camera phones of 2025.

The new phone will offer a semi-custom 200MP periscope camera with improved stabilization, focusing, and more.

There’s no shortage of great camera phones in 2025, but the vivo X200 Pro certainly made my list. Now, vivo has officially confirmed that the X300 series is on the way and revealed the first details about the X300 Pro.

Vivo product manager Han Boxiao confirmed on Weibo that the X300 Pro will retain a 200MP 85mm (~3.7x) periscope camera. This camera is in line with the X200 Pro, X200 Ultra, and X100 Ultra.

However, the exec says the X300 Pro uses a Samsung Isocell HPB camera sensor (1/1.4-inch) that’s specifically been customized by vivo. Furthermore, he noted that the camera offers CIPA 5.5 stabilization (versus 4.5 on the X200 Pro), a new focus-tracking engine for improved motion capture at long range, improved algorithms and optimizations for picture quality, and the return of the ZEISS T* coating to combat glare.

In any event, I noted in my vivo X200 Pro review that the 200MP 3.7x periscope camera delivered shots that were very consistent with the main camera. I also felt that the phone took great 10x shots in most conditions and praised the macro capabilities. However, I also thought 15 to 20x shots could be a coin toss in terms of image quality, while vivo still tends to over-process images in general.

Needless to say, I hope the X300 Pro’s touted zoom improvements bear fruit. This also comes as rivals like the Google Pixel 10 Pro series, OnePlus 13, and Xiaomi 15 Ultra up the camera zoom ante with hardware and/or software upgrades.

This news also comes a day after vivo confirmed that the standard X300 model would offer a 200MP main camera. It adds that the camera will be capable of 50MP 50mm (~2x) portraits. So the company is certainly embracing 200MP sensors.

