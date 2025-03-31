Watch: This upcoming Android flagship could finally offer iPhone-beating video

TL;DR Vivo has posted a clip comparing video captured on the X200 Ultra to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The clip reveals that the X200 Ultra offers smoother, more stabilized video.

The vivo X200 Ultra is one of the more eagerly anticipated camera phones of the year, and the company has already revealed the first details about the handset. We previously heard rumors that the new phone could beat the iPhone for video capture, and a new video gives us an idea of what to expect.

Vivo executive Han Boxiao posted a video on Weibo (mirrored at the top of the page) comparing the X200 Ultra’s stabilized video to that of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The video shows that the vivo device is able to stay more stable compared to the Apple handset.

This is effectively a marketing clip, so we’d recommend you take it with a massive pinch of salt. However, this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen impressive stabilization from the brand. Vivo previously offered so-called Horizon Line Stabilization on its older flagships, allowing for full 360-degree stabilization. Check it out below.

The executive also said that all three cameras on the new phone will support optical image stabilization, 4K/120fps video capture, and 4K 10-bit LOG video support.

The clip comes roughly a month after a leaker claimed that the X200 Ultra would be the first Android phone with iPhone-beating video capture capabilities. Otherwise, the manufacturer has previously confirmed that the phone will have a 35mm main camera, an improved 200MP periscope camera, and an ultrawide camera with a large image sensor. So you should definitely keep an eye on this phone if you value the camera experience.

