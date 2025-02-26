Android could finally beat iPhone for video recording, thanks to this upcoming phone

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the upcoming vivo X200 Ultra will be the first Android phone to beat Apple in terms of video capabilities.

Recent vivo phones already offer impressive video features like 4K/120fps slow-motion, 2.8K/60fps stable video, and 4K/30fps Cinematic modes.

The X200 Ultra is expected to have a 35mm main camera, an ultrawide lens with a large sensor, and a 200MP periscope camera.

Apple’s iPhones have generally lagged behind the best Android camera phones in terms of photos, but they’ve led the way in video capture. Now, it sounds like an upcoming Android phone might finally beat Apple in this regard.

Leaker Digital Chat Station issued several more details about the upcoming vivo X200 Ultra on Weibo. However, one particularly interesting claim is that the new phone will beat Apple when it comes to video capture capabilities. “For the first time, the video capabilities of Android phones have surpassed those of Apple,” the tipster explained.

Vivo handsets have made some major strides in video capture over the years. Recent vivo flagships offer features like a 2.8K/60fps Ultra stabilization mode, 4K/120fps slow-motion video the main and telephoto camera, 4K/30fps Cinematic Portrait video, Dolby Vision video capture, LOG support, and more. However, I was also pleased to see the X200 Pro had largely eliminated the panning-induced judder seen on previous handsets. So the company is certainly going in the right direction as far as video is concerned.

Otherwise, the tipster also claims that the new vivo handset will offer an ultrawide camera with a large sensor size and says the 200MP telephoto camera will have improved light-gathering capabilities. The leaker reiterated that the main camera will have a 35mm native focal length while saying the phone will have two custom chips (ostensibly for imaging and battery). Digital Chat Station previously claimed that the phone will have a 50MP 1/1.28-inch main camera, a 50MP 1/1.28-inch ultrawide lens, and a 200MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto lens.

Either way, we’re keen to see whether an Android flagship phone can indeed beat Apple’s iPhones for video capture in 2025. However, last year’s X100 Ultra wasn’t available outside China, so don’t be surprised if the X200 Ultra doesn’t get a wide release.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like