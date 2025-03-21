This upcoming Ultra phone has cameras we probably won't see on the S26 Ultra

TL;DR A vivo official has revealed camera specs for the upcoming X200 Ultra smartphone.

The phone will have a 35mm main camera, which means a narrower field of view than rival smartphone cameras.

The device will also have a 200MP periscope camera with several upgrades over the X100 Ultra and X200 Pro.

The vivo X100 Ultra was one of 2024’s best camera phones, bringing a 200MP periscope camera for the first time along with a one-inch 50MP main camera. Now, vivo has revealed that a sequel is coming, while confirming camera specs.

Vivo executive Han Boxiao posted some camera specs for the apparent X200 Ultra on Weibo today, while also giving us an under-the-hood look at the phone’s rear camera setup (see the image above). The representative confirmed previous rumors that the phone would have a 35mm main camera, which is effectively a ~1.5x camera, offering a narrower field of view than typical 24mm smartphone cameras.

We’ve only ever seen ZTE phones with 35mm main cameras, but the vivo handset would bring this feature to a wider audience. In fact, we previously saw a rumor that HONOR is also testing a 35mm camera. So this could be one of the trendiest camera features of 2025 and 2026 if more brands adopt it, and it’s definitely something we’ve wanted for quite some time. But history tells us that you shouldn’t expect the likes of Samsung to be part of this first wave. The company has been content to wait a year or two before adopting new camera hardware on its Ultra handsets.

Secondary cameras that aren’t second-class citizens? Otherwise, Boxiao says you can also a 14mm ultrawide camera and an 85mm 200MP periscope camera. Focusing on the 200MP camera, the executive says this telephoto camera module is larger than the one seen on the X100 Ultra and X200 Pro. He added that it has a larger aperture to increase light capture by 38%, “special” lens and prism technology, and a new coating. He also posted an image of the 200MP telephoto camera module compared to the X100 Ultra module and a typical 1/2-inch periscope camera module.

Meanwhile, Boxiao also posted an image of the ultrawide camera sensor compared to the “industry average” ultrawide camera, claiming this was the industry’s “strongest” ultrawide sensor. This ultrawide sensor also seems to be roughly the same size as the main camera. That would line up with previous rumors which point to the X200 Ultra using a 1/1.28-inch LYT-818 sensor for the main and ultrawide cameras.

Otherwise, leaker Digital Chat Station has posted some rumored specs today as well. The X200 Ultra is said to offer a 6.82-inch quad-curved display (2K resolution, 120Hz LTPO), a 50MP selfie camera, 50MP main and ultrawide cameras, an f/2.27 aperture for the 200MP periscope camera, 90W wired charging, wireless charging, a ~6,000mAh battery, ultrasonic fingerprint scanning, satellite messaging, and an IP68/IP69 rating.

In any event, there’s no official word on the vivo X200 Ultra launch just yet. The X100 Ultra was unfortunately restricted to China and we’re expecting the same for the new phone. But we hope vivo proves us wrong and brings this device to global markets. Aside from the fact that it would be one of the only phones on the market (aside from ZTE’s devices) with a 35mm main camera, we’re keen to see how the company can improve its camera zoom.

For what it’s worth, I thought the X100 Ultra was mostly better than the Galaxy S24 Ultra in terms of camera zoom, but felt that the Samsung phone was better in some situations due to more natural processing. So I’m keen to see whether the X200 Ultra can beat the S25 Ultra.

