This top-tier foldable could take the fight to Galaxy Z Fold 8 with its 200MP camera upgrade

TL;DR Leaks for the vivo X Fold 6 have surfaced, suggesting a major performance and camera upgrade.

The upcoming foldable is being tested with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a 200MP rear camera.

The next-generation device is expected to launch around mid-2026, intensifying competition in the foldable market.

Foldables are back in the conversation this year, thanks to great performances by the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and other stalwarts like the vivo X Fold 5. Apple is expected to enter the field next year, so competition is likely to intensify further on this end. And intensify it would, as leaks have now surfaced for the next-generation vivo X Fold 6, and it appears that vivo is poised to raise the bar again.

Leaker Smart Pikachu has shared on Weibo that vivo’s current prototype of the upcoming X Fold 6 is being tested with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The prototype also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is equipped with a 200MP rear camera.

For context, the vivo X Fold 5 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, along with a triple 50MP rear camera setup. vivo opted not to use the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC for the flagship, and this approach also made sense, as it helped keep the price of the foldable in check while still providing ample headroom for performance. Packing in the even more expensive Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 would significantly increase the X Fold 6’s pricing, so rumors of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 should bring some relief to your wallet.

The triple 50MP rear camera setup also worked wonders for the X Fold 5’s foldable form factor, though we do see 200MP camera setups on vivo’s conventional flagships. It remains to be seen whether the 200MP camera will be used as the primary camera or for a zoom setup — knowing vivo, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera makes the most sense, as we already see on phones like the vivo X300 Pro.

Since the vivo X Fold 5 was launched in June this year in China, we do not expect the vivo X Fold 6 to launch anytime soon. Given the iPhone Fold is also expected for H2 2026, it wouldn’t be surprising if vivo sticks to its launch timeline, as that would give it the best chance to compete and come out on top. We look forward to learning more about the X Fold 6 in the coming months.

